Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman in custody after stealing ambulance, colliding with vehicles in Phoenix

Apr 11, 2023, 7:58 PM | Updated: 8:03 pm

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A woman was taken into police custody on Tuesday after stealing an ambulance and colliding with several vehicles in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash near Cave Creek and Cactus roads after five vehicles were involved in the collision, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.

It was learned that the woman suspect stole the ambulance and drove it north on Cave Creek Road. The vehicle was taken from HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center near Central and Dunlap avenues, according to ABC15.

RELATED STORIES

One person involved in the collision, not the suspect, was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

The intersection of Cactus and Cave Creek roads was shut down as an investigation got underway.

No other information was made immediately available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Hikers find dead body at Arizona watering hole over the weekend

Three hikers found a dead body at an Arizona watering hole over the weekend, authorities said.

23 hours ago

(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix sets daily heat record, inches closer to first 100-degree day of year

Phoenix hit 99 degrees at about 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, breaking a daily heat record that previously had been set in 1989

23 hours ago

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)...

Associated Press

US floats options to reduce water pulled from Colorado River

The Biden administration released an environmental analysis of competing plans for Colorado River water supply cuts but declined to take a side.

23 hours ago

Bryan Patrick Miller (Photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County judge finds Phoenix man guilty of first-degree murder in canal cases

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Tuesday found Bryan Patrick Miller guilty of murdering two young women in separate killings 30 years ago.

23 hours ago

Rep. Liz Harris (Photo By Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link)...

Kevin Stone

Ethics panel says GOP Rep. Liz Harris damaged integrity of Arizona House

The Arizona House Ethics Committee found that a GOP lawmaker violated chamber rules by allowing wide-ranging bribery accusations during an election reform hearing.

23 hours ago

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform at Lollapalooza Chile on March 18, 2022, in S...

Kevin Stone

Foo Fighters set Phoenix show as Dave Grohl’s band returns to road following drummer’s death

The Foo Fighters are returning to the Valley this year as the band gets back onstage following the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Woman in custody after stealing ambulance, colliding with vehicles in Phoenix