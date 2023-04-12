PHOENIX — A woman was taken into police custody on Tuesday after stealing an ambulance and colliding with several vehicles in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash near Cave Creek and Cactus roads after five vehicles were involved in the collision, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.

It was learned that the woman suspect stole the ambulance and drove it north on Cave Creek Road. The vehicle was taken from HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center near Central and Dunlap avenues, according to ABC15.

One person involved in the collision, not the suspect, was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

The intersection of Cactus and Cave Creek roads was shut down as an investigation got underway.

No other information was made immediately available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.