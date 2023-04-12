Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Navajo Nation to receive federal aid for severe flood damage

Apr 11, 2023, 5:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is set receive federal emergency aid to help repair damage caused by severe flooding during a series of storms earlier this year.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted a disaster declaration for the largest Native American reservation in the U.S., which extends across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. Biden said storms on Jan. 14-17 had affected many Navajo communities.

The funds will help with emergency repairs and may also be used for other mitigation efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate the recovery operations in the affected areas, according to a statement from the White House.

AP (New)

FILE - Arizona's Grand Canyon is seen in this aerial photo on Dec. 17, 2019. Tribal leaders in Ariz...

Associated Press

Tribes want national monument protection for Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Tribal leaders in Arizona said Tuesday they hope to build on the momentum of President Joe Biden’s recent designation of a national monument in neighboring Nevada to persuade the administration to create similar protections for areas adjacent to the Grand Canyon, which they consider sacred. “This designation is of the highest priority […]

18 hours ago

President Joe Biden greets guests at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 10, 2023, ...

Associated Press

Biden ends COVID national emergency after Congress acts

The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic ended Monday as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close after three years

18 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...

Associated Press

Biden took jobless rate to 3.5%, but for how much longer?

President Joe Biden keeps seeing bad public approval ratings. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in March. More than 236,000 jobs were added. But there has been no political payoff for the president.

4 days ago

Shen Hongbing, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a p...

Associated Press

China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search

Chinese health officials defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus and lashed out Saturday at the World Health Organization after its leader said Beijing should have shared genetic information earlier.

4 days ago

Associated Press

Grand Canyon delays opening of North Rim due to snowfall

NORTH RIM, Ariz. (AP) — The public will have to wait a little longer to visit the North Rim at Grand Canyon National Park this year. Like other parts of the West, northern Arizona received an abundance of snow over the winter, and park officials say pushing back the opening from mid-May to June 2 […]

4 days ago

FILE - A sign stands for the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project on July 22, 2015, in Superi...

Associated Press

Tribe warns US government against moving ahead with mine

  PHOENIX (AP) — Native American tribal members fighting plans for an enormous copper mine on land they consider sacred say they are increasingly worried U.S. officials will publish an environmental review paving the way for the project even as they await a federal appeals court ruling in the case. A U.S. government attorney said […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Navajo Nation to receive federal aid for severe flood damage