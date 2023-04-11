Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County judge finds Phoenix man guilty of first-degree murder in canal cases

Apr 11, 2023, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm

Bryan Patrick Miller (Photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Tuesday found Bryan Patrick Miller guilty of murdering two young women in separate killings 30 years ago near a metro Phoenix canal system.

Miller was charged with first-degree murder in the killing Angela Brosso in November 1992 on the eve of her 22nd birthday and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in September 1993.

Prosecutors had previously said they would seek the death penalty for Miller if he was convicted.

Judge Suzanne Cohen also found Miller guilty on two counts of kidnapping and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

RELATED STORIES

Brosso and Bernas both disappeared while riding their bicycles along the Arizona Canal in north Phoenix, according to authorities.

Police believe Miller knocked Brasso off her bicycle, stabbed her and dragged her off the trail. Her naked body was found decapitated near a bike trail.

Ten months later, police said Bernas’ body was discovered floating in the canal. Bernas was not decapitated, but her bicycle was missing.

Authorities said DNA evidence collected in the aftermath of both crimes showed the attacks were linked to the same suspect, and Miller was arrested for the murders in January 2015.

According to police, Miller denied any involvement although he acknowledged living in the vicinity of the killings at the time and said he rode his bike on paths in the area.

It took years before Miller was found mentally competent to stand trial.

He waived his right to a jury trial, leading to the Maricopa County Superior Court judge deciding Miller’s fate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix sets daily heat record, inches closer to first 100-degree day of year

Phoenix hit 99 degrees at about 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, breaking a daily heat record that previously had been set in 1989

18 hours ago

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)...

Associated Press

US floats options to reduce water pulled from Colorado River

The Biden administration released an environmental analysis of competing plans for Colorado River water supply cuts but declined to take a side.

18 hours ago

Rep. Liz Harris (Photo By Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link)...

Kevin Stone

Ethics panel says GOP Rep. Liz Harris damaged integrity of Arizona House

The Arizona House Ethics Committee found that a GOP lawmaker violated chamber rules by allowing wide-ranging bribery accusations during an election reform hearing.

18 hours ago

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform at Lollapalooza Chile on March 18, 2022, in S...

Kevin Stone

Foo Fighters set Phoenix show as Dave Grohl’s band returns to road following drummer’s death

The Foo Fighters are returning to the Valley this year as the band gets back onstage following the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

18 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona contractor sentenced to over 7 years for insurance fraud

An Arizona contractor was sentenced to over seven years in prison for insurance fraud, authorities announced last week.

18 hours ago

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)...

KTAR.com

Investigation begins after man dies in custody of Phoenix police

An investigation is underway in Phoenix after a man died while in police custody Monday, authorities said.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Maricopa County judge finds Phoenix man guilty of first-degree murder in canal cases