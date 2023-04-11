Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New York latest state to stockpile abortion-inducing pills

Apr 11, 2023, 1:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York joined other Democratic-led states Tuesday in stockpiling abortion pills in response to a Texas court ruling that could limit access to the commonly used drug.

At the governor’s direction, the state Department of Health will begin purchasing 150,000 doses of misoprostol, one of two commonly used abortion-inducing drugs, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

“This isn’t just an attack on abortion, this is an attack on democracy,” the Democratic governor said, adding that she wouldn’t let “one extremist judge turn back the clock” on reproductive care.

New Yorkers will continue to have access to medication abortion “no matter what,” she said. If the drug is taken off the market, Hochul said the state will provide $20 million to providers in order to bolster access to other methods of care.

Hochul is the latest Democratic governor to announce the stockpiling of abortion medication after two federal judges issued contradicting rulings Friday that could impact the availability of mifepristone, a drug that, if used in combination with misoprostol, is considered the most effective drug regimen to end a pregnancy.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and a coalition of attorneys general challenged the decision issued by the district court judge in Texas, which ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone, by filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Monday. In it, James and others urged the court to stay halt the ruling, which if allowed, they argued, would “drastically reduce access to safe abortion care,” according to a statement from James’ office.

The U.S. Department of Justice appealed the ruling Monday.

Massachusetts, California and Washington state are among the other states that have stockpiled the drugs.

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.

United States News

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer walks on Main Street outside the Old National Bank in ...

Associated Press

Louisville attack shows challenge of curbing violent videos

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media companies are once again in the spotlight after a bank employee in Louisville, Kentucky, killed five people in a mass shooting and livestreamed the attack on Instagram. Tech companies have gotten better in recent years at cooperating to tamp down the spread of mass shooting videos on mainstream platforms. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Police in standoff with bank robbery suspect in Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia said they are responding to an alleged bank robbery in which the suspect was barricaded inside with patrons and employees. Arlington Police said on Twitter that they received reports of an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city’s Clarendon […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his co...

Associated Press

Officers plead not guilty in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty Tuesday to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long-suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” The arraignment came […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an e...

Associated Press

Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election indicated Tuesday he would allow jurors to hear some testimony about threats directed at the company, but only to a point. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Jennifer Garner, a cast member and executive producer in the Apple TV+ television series "Th...

Associated Press

A great read turned into a dream role for Jennifer Garner

If you devoured Laura Dave’s novel “ New York Times Best Seller and one of those readers who couldn’t put it down was Jennifer Garner. “I read it with my middle child. We kept pushing bedtime later and later because we were just compelled to read one more chapter, two more chapters, three more chapters,” […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Robot police dog returns to NYPD despite earlier criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials unveiled three new high-tech policing devices Tuesday, including a robotic dog that critics called creepy when it first joined the police pack 2 1/2 years ago. The new devices, which also include a GPS tracker for stolen cars and a cone-shaped security robot, will be rolled out […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

New York latest state to stockpile abortion-inducing pills