Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

In Colorado River talks, still no agreement about water cuts

Apr 11, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 12:48 pm

FILE - Water flows down the Colorado River downriver from Hoover Dam in northwest Arizona, on Aug. ...

FILE - Water flows down the Colorado River downriver from Hoover Dam in northwest Arizona, on Aug. 14, 2022, near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The Biden administration on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, released an environmental analysis of competing plans for how Western states and tribes reliant on the dwindling Colorado River should cut their use. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Biden administration released an environmental analysis Tuesday of competing plans for how seven Western states and tribes reliant on the dwindling water supply from the Colorado River should cut their use but declined to publicly take a side on the best option.

On the other side are the other six states — Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico — who say it’s time to come up with an approach that more fairly shares the river.

The Interior Department did not say how states should get to deeper water cuts, but defended its authority to make sure basic needs such as drinking water and hydropower generated from the river are met — even if it means setting aside the priority system.

“Failure is not an option,” Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau told The Associated Press.

The 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West serves 40 million people across seven states, which span tribal land, and Mexico, generates hydroelectric power for regional markets, and irrigates nearly 6 million acres (2,428 hectares) of farmland.

A multidecade drought in the West intensified by climate change, rising demand and overuse has sent water levels at key reservoirs along the river to unprecedented lows. That’s forced the federal government to cut some water allocations, and to offer up billions of dollars to pay farmers and cities to cut back.

Officials expect some relief this year from a series of powerful storms that blanketed California and the Western Rocky Mountains, the main source of the Colorado River’s water. But it’s not clear how that amount of precipitation is affecting negotiations. On Monday, Beaudreau denied that a sense of urgency had gone away after the winter storms, but gave no indication to how the seven states should reach agreement before August, when the agency typically announces water availability for the following year.

“The snow is great. It’s a godsend. But we’re in the midst of a 23-year drought,” Beaudreau said. He said states, Native American tribes and other water users recognized that it would be in no one’s interest to stall talks because of the winter’s healthy snowpack — which stands at 160% of the median in the Upper Colorado River Basin.

In January, six of the seven U.S. states that rely on the Colorado River — Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado — outlined how they would conserve significantly more water, but California disagreed with the approach and released its own ideas a day later.

Both plans heeded a call last year from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the major dams in the river system, for states to propose how they would cut their water use by roughly 15% and 30% — in addition to existing water cuts agreed upon in recent years. Each achieve about 2 million acre-feet of cuts, which is at the low end of the requested cuts.

An acre-foot of water is roughly enough to serve 2 to 3 U.S. households annually.

The lengthy environmental analysis released by the Biden administration explores both options, as well as a third that includes taking no action. States, tribes and other water users now have until May 30 to comment before federal officials announce their formal decision.

Beaudreau gave no indication of whether the department prefers one approach over the other.

“Some of the commentary has depicted an us-versus-them dynamic in the basin,” Beaudreau said. “I don’t see that at all.”

Arizona and California — on opposite sides of the divergent plans — are looking at how to develop “a true seven-state consensus in the coming months,” said JB Hamby, who chairs the Colorado River Board of California. “Ideally in this next 45-day period, if at all possible.”

Among the main differences between the two plans is whether states should account for the vast amount of water lost along the Colorado River basin to evaporation and leaky infrastructure as it flows through the region’s behemoth dams and waterways.

Federal officials say more than 10% of river water evaporates, leaks, and spills — yet Arizona, California, Nevada and Mexico have never accounted for that loss.

California disagreed with that approach. That’s because the state has senior rights to Colorado River water and because of its location, would lose a significant amount of water if such losses were counted. The further south the river travels, more water evaporates — meaning that if evaporation losses were counted, California, Arizona, and Mexico would stand to lose more than states further north.

The Quechan tribe along the Arizona-California border also opposes that plan because of its priority water rights.

“We’ve got senior water rights and last we checked, we still live in a priority-based system,” said Jay Weiner, the tribe’s attorney.

The six states and California also disagree about when more water cuts should be triggered at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S. that serve as barometers of the river’s health.

Arizona and Nevada have more junior water rights than California, and supported a plan that shared water cuts amid worsening drought on a pro-rata basis. California has offered to voluntarily cut its use by 400,000 acre-feet, but the state wants bigger cuts from Arizona and Nevada. California officials have indicated they’ll pursue legal challenges if the federal government ignores its priority right to water.

Reclamation also didn’t say how Mexico might contribute to the savings, but that discussions are ongoing. The country is entitled to 1.5 million acre feet of water each year under a treaty reached with the U.S. in 1944. In recent years, Mexico has participated in water savings plans with the U.S. amid worsening drought in both countries.

___

Naishadham reported from Washington, D.C.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

United States News

FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an e...

Associated Press

Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election indicated Tuesday he would allow jurors to hear some testimony about threats directed at the company, but only to a point. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Jennifer Garner, a cast member and executive producer in the Apple TV+ television series "Th...

Associated Press

A great read turned into a dream role for Jennifer Garner

If you devoured Laura Dave’s novel “ New York Times Best Seller and one of those readers who couldn’t put it down was Jennifer Garner. “I read it with my middle child. We kept pushing bedtime later and later because we were just compelled to read one more chapter, two more chapters, three more chapters,” […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Robot police dog returns to NYPD despite earlier criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials unveiled three new high-tech policing devices Tuesday, including a robotic dog that critics called creepy when it first joined the police pack 2 1/2 years ago. The new devices, which also include a GPS tracker for stolen cars and a cone-shaped security robot, will be rolled out […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man pleads no contest to shooting anti-abortion campaigner

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man who said he accidentally shot an 84-year-old woman campaigning against abortion rights at his home has pleaded no contest to assault and two other charges, records show. The shooting occurred in September in Ionia County. Richard Harvey, 75, said Joan Jacobson was talking to his wife about […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This undated identification file photo released Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, by the Vermont State P...

Associated Press

Man charged with kidnapping mother and child goes on trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man charged with kidnapping a woman and her 4-year-old son and sexually assaulting the mother after he escaped from a substance abuse treatment center went on trial for some of the charges Tuesday. Everett Simpson, 45, is charged in federal court with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. died from accidental overdose

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office. Vallelonga, 60, was found dead in November on a sidewalk in the Bronx. A 911 caller reported seeing his body […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

In Colorado River talks, still no agreement about water cuts