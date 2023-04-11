Close
DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Pay back ex-girlfriend for loan on motorcycle and move on

Apr 11, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

I’m about to start paying off debt in Baby Step 2, but there’s a motorcycle loan my ex-girlfriend took out for me. I crashed the motorcycle and sustained some injuries.

After two months of litigation, I received a settlement of about $15,000 that was just enough to cover the loan. Do I use the settlement money toward my debt snowball, or should I pay her back so I can get her out of my life for good?

– Arnold

Dear Arnold,

Pay her back. Anything else would be unfair. And, on top of that, it’s just the right thing to do.

The whole move of her taking out a loan to buy you a motorcycle was kind of dumb anyway. It was dumb on her part, and it was dumb on your part. And you can see why it was now, can’t you? It has left you in a lurch emotionally and relationally.

We’re not talking about a random chunk of cash here. This money was for the motorcycle, from the motorcycle and about the motorcycle. So, you just pay her back, and that’ll clear things up.

I’m sorry the relationship didn’t work out, brother. But I’m glad you’re taking steps to be in control of your finances. And I hope making things right where the bike is concerned will bring you a little peace of mind.

— Dave

