Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Investigation begins after man dies in custody of Phoenix police

Apr 11, 2023, 10:15 AM

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – An investigation is underway in Phoenix after a man died while in police custody Monday, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release that “the actions of the officers will be the subject of an internal and criminal investigation.”

Police said officers were called to an area near 65th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 11:30 a.m. about a possible theft and a man who was behaving erratically.

Witnesses told police the man had walked into an open garage and grabbed property before he threw himself to the ground.

RELATED STORIES

He got up, left the house and walked toward another home. A police sergeant arrived and found a man matching the description. The man was lying down in a front yard.

Police said the officer took a metal object out of the man’s hand and placed him in handcuffs in front.

Phoenix Fire Department medical personnel reached the scene to evaluate the man, police said, and the handcuffs were removed from him.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, police said.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man stabs 2 roommates, fatally shoots himself at Avondale apartment complex

An Avondale man apparently took his own life over the weekend after he allegedly stabbed two roommates, authorities said.

11 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 in far West Valley closed for about 2 hours after crash

Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed for about two hours after a crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb (Facebook Photo/Pinal County Sheriff's Office)...

Associated Press

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican, enters race for US Senate in Arizona

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb became the first Republican to jump into the high-profile race for the U.S. Senate seat now held by independent Kyrsten Sinema.

11 hours ago

(YouTube Screenshot/KTAR News)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says installation of drug-scanning machines is close

Installation is close on the machines that will detect for drugs and other contraband going in and out of Maricopa County jails, Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday.

11 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Monster Jam)...

KTAR.com

Monster Jam returns to West Valley stadium for weekend action

An action-packed monster truck tour is returning to the West Valley this weekend, bringing one of the largest motorsports experience in the world. 

11 hours ago

(Pat's Run Foundation Photo)...

KTAR.com

Pat’s Run returns to Tempe for 19th iteration on Saturday

The 19th annual Pat's Run will take over Tempe on Saturday in honor of former ASU and Cardinals star Pat Tillman.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Investigation begins after man dies in custody of Phoenix police