Interstate 10 in far West Valley closed for about 2 hours after crash

Apr 11, 2023, 8:05 AM | Updated: 9:59 am

PHOENIX — Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed for about two hours after a crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The freeway’s eastbound lanes were closed west of State Route 85, near Buckeye Municipal Airport, around 7:45 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Just before 10 a.m, ADOT announced that the roadway was reopened.

No other details were immediately available.

