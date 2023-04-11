Interstate 10 in far West Valley closed for about 2 hours after crash

PHOENIX — Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed for about two hours after a crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The freeway’s eastbound lanes were closed west of State Route 85, near Buckeye Municipal Airport, around 7:45 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

CLOSED: Interstate 10 eastbound is closed at milepost 103 west of State Route 85. The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/rlWEExUnab — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 11, 2023

Just before 10 a.m, ADOT announced that the roadway was reopened.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.