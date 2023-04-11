Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man stabs 2 roommates, fatally shoots himself at Avondale apartment complex

Apr 11, 2023, 9:35 AM

(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)

PHOENIX — An Avondale man apparently took his own life over the weekend after he allegedly stabbed two roommates, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at an apartment complex near Indian School and El Mirage roads around 4 a.m. Saturday, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release.

Two women with stab wounds were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The Avondale Police Tactical Operations Unit entered the apartment after the man barricaded himself and found him unresponsive with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was made available.

