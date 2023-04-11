Arizona contractor sentenced to over 7 years for insurance fraud

PHOENIX — An Arizona contractor was sentenced to over seven years in prison for insurance fraud, authorities announced last week.

Isrrael Millan of Yuma, 43, will serve 87 months and was ordered to pay $391,279 in restitution to the victim insurance companies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

He was found guilty of conspiracy, wire and mail fraud, and money laundering in December 2022.

The insurance fraud scheme took place between 2018 and 2020, which included deliberately flooding residences and staging vehicle accidents then submitting fraudulent claims to insurance companies.

Millan made the fraudulent claims in an attempt to collect insurance proceeds.

The FBI conducted the investigation in the case.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.