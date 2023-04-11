Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Monster Jam returns to West Valley stadium for weekend action

Apr 11, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Facebook Photo/Monster Jam)

(Facebook Photo/Monster Jam)

(Facebook Photo/Monster Jam)

PHOENIX — An action-packed monster truck tour is returning this weekend, bringing one of the largest motorsports experience in the world to the West Valley.

Monster Jam will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The monster truck show will bring 12 competitors, some world champion athletes, all challenging each other in 12,000-pound trucks for the Monster Jam winning title.

Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. while the pit party will begin at 2:30 p.m.

General admission to the event begins at $25 and parking at the stadium costs $25. Children ages 2 and under get in free to the event.

