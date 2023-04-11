Monster Jam returns to West Valley stadium for weekend action

PHOENIX — An action-packed monster truck tour is returning this weekend, bringing one of the largest motorsports experience in the world to the West Valley.

Monster Jam will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The monster truck show will bring 12 competitors, some world champion athletes, all challenging each other in 12,000-pound trucks for the Monster Jam winning title.

Bryce Kenny has the skills in Syracuse 😎 He is your @GreatClips Skills Challenge winner #MonsterJam pic.twitter.com/puUqqjmf3k — Monster Jam (@MonsterJam) April 9, 2023

Check out these highlights of Stadium Championship Series Red this past weekend in Southaven, MS 👊#MonsterJam pic.twitter.com/e8XCXdt70K — Monster Jam (@MonsterJam) April 6, 2023

Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. while the pit party will begin at 2:30 p.m.

General admission to the event begins at $25 and parking at the stadium costs $25. Children ages 2 and under get in free to the event.

