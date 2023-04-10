Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Montana abortion proposal met with preemptive lawsuit

Apr 10, 2023, 1:16 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Montana filed a preemptive lawsuit Monday seeking to stop legislation that would ban the abortion method most commonly used in the second trimester, arguing the proposed law is unconstitutional.

The nonprofit organization filed the complaint over the proposal to ban dilation and evacuation abortions before the bill has been forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. The organization asked for the court to at least temporarily block the legislation because it would take effect immediately upon being signed, causing irreparable harm to its patients.

The lawsuit came on the same day that the U.S. Justice Department appealed a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S., calling the decision “extraordinary and unprecedented.”

The request to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed just days after conflicting court rulings over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone put in doubt access to the drug that has been widely available for more than 20 years.

Montana’s Supreme Court ruled in 1999 that the state constitutional right to privacy includes the right to a pre-viability abortion from a provider of choice, the Montana lawsuit states.

“Despite our state constitution clearly protecting the right to abortion and Montanans’ insistent calls for bodily autonomy and personal freedom, our lawmakers remain hell-bent on banning abortion method by method, law by law,” Martha Fuller, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, said in a statement. “Banning one of the safest and most common methods of abortion will put lives at risk.”

The governor’s office criticized the timing of the lawsuit.

“The fact that the bill hasn’t even come to the governor’s desk for his review and Planned Parenthood is already running to court tells Montanans everything they need to know about the far left, pro-abortion group and its extreme tactics,” Kaitlin Price, a spokesperson for Gianforte, said in an emailed statement.

The bill, sponsored by Republican House Speaker Matt Regier, threatens medical providers with a fine of up to $50,000 and up to 10 years in prison for performing this type of abortion. It also seeks to put into law that Montana’s constitutional right to privacy does not include a right to an abortion.

The speaker’s father, Republican Sen. Keith Regier, is also sponsoring legislation seeking to overturn the 1999 Supreme Court ruling. That bill has passed the Senate and is scheduled for a second-reading vote in the House on Wednesday.

Legislative attorneys said both bills could have potential problems in conforming with the state’s constitution.

Planned Parenthood’s complaint, filed in state court in Helena, names the state of Montana and its health department as defendants. Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Montana lawmakers are also considering a bill to require preauthorization before Medicaid or the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program would pay for abortions and another to prohibit public funding entirely unless the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest or threatened the life of the mother. A bill to prohibit the abortion of viable fetuses is also moving forward.

Gianforte did sign three bills affecting abortion in 2021 — one to ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestation, another to restrict access to abortion pills and a third to require abortion providers to ask patients if they want to view an ultrasound of the fetus. Those laws remain blocked by the courts.

United States News

Associated Press

Man gets life sentence for killing of Georgia whistleblower

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican citizen was sentenced Monday to life in a U.S. prison for killing a man who reported him and his brother to authorities for cheating migrant workers out of millions of dollars. A U.S. District Court judge in Brunswick, Georgia, sentenced 46-year-old Juan Rangel-Rubio nearly six months after a jury […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Jan. 6, 2...

Associated Press

Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted by grand jury

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family’s home, a prosecutor said Monday. A grand jury sitting in Newport News charged the boy’s 25-year-old mother with felony […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

3 sought in Delaware mall shooting that wounded 3 people

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three suspects in a shooting at a Delaware mall over the weekend that wounded three people and led to an evacuation. According to the state police, the three suspects confronted an 18-year-old man as he was leaving the Christiana Mall’s food court shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday […]

14 hours ago

Defense attorney Romy Kaplan, left, speaks to client David Temple during his sentencing trial in th...

Associated Press

Sentencing trial begins for ex-coach in wife’s 1999 death

HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing trial began Monday for a former Houston-area high school football coach convicted twice of fatally shooting his pregnant wife during what authorities say was a staged burglary more than 24 years ago. David Mark Temple, 54, a judge to declare a mistrial. Prosecutors had sought a life prison term. A […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Will Trump attend his rape trial? Judge wants to know

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge wants to know if ex-President Donald Trump plans to attend a New York trial this month resulting from a columnist’s claims that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order Monday directing parties in the case to […]

14 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Montana abortion proposal met with preemptive lawsuit