Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Empty tank cars derail in Texas rail yard, no injuries

Apr 10, 2023, 9:46 AM | Updated: 10:20 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KENDLETON, Texas (AP) — Three empty tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard on Monday, the train’s owner said, and no one was hurt.

A locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, Kansas City Southern spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement.

The derailment took place at around 7 a.m. in Kendleton, Texas, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Houston, Carlson said.

“No injuries were reported and there is no track damage,” she said. The impacted rail line was expected to reopen later Monday morning.

Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they did not respond to the incident because it was contained to the rail yard.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Carlson said.

Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

United States News

FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the f...

Associated Press

Graphic version of Anne Frank book removed by Florida school

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School after […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Bodies of missing musician, son recovered from Arkansas lake

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The bodies of a jam band musician and his adult son were recovered from an Arkansas lake more than three weeks after the two went missing during a kayaking trip, authorities said. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the bodies were identified as those of Chuck Morris, 47, and […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 1...

Associated Press

Guilty or not? Jury to hear claims in Idaho slain kids’ case

The investigation grew to encompass five states, four suspected murders and claims of doomsday-focused religious beliefs involving “dark spirits” and “zombies.”

10 hours ago

FILE - Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tues...

Associated Press

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl. The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday evening with the caption: “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.” She added […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Blumenthal to leave hospital after surgery for parade injury

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was expected to be discharged from a hospital Monday following what he called successful surgery on a minor leg fracture he suffered during a victory parade for the national champion University of Connecticut men’s basketball team over the weekend. The 77-year-old Connecticut Democrat said on Twitter that […]

10 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Empty tank cars derail in Texas rail yard, no injuries