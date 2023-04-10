Close
Blumenthal to leave hospital after surgery for parade injury

Apr 10, 2023, 8:21 AM | Updated: 9:18 am

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was expected to be discharged from a hospital Monday following what he called successful surgery on a minor leg fracture he suffered during a victory parade for the national champion University of Connecticut men’s basketball team over the weekend.

The 77-year-old Connecticut Democrat said on Twitter that he had surgery on his upper femur Sunday at Stamford Hospital and began physical therapy later the same day. The operation included installing some pins to make sure it heals properly, a spokesperson said.

Video of the mishap shows the senator walking in the parade in downtown Hartford on Saturday when he was bumped from behind by a man walking backward with a camera. Their legs appeared to get tangled briefly and both men fell into the street, with Blumenthal landing on his back after bracing his fall with both arms a short distance from the parade’s end.

People tended to Blumenthal, who got back up and finished the route.

“I did indeed fracture my femur after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade today,” Blumenthal tweeted Saturday. “I expect a full recovery!”

Blumenthal said he plans to return to Washington next week.

