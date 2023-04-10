PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said a man fatally shot himself in a driveway after forcing a woman into his truck and taking off with her early Monday.

The Chandler Police Department said officers responded to reports that a man physically pulled a woman from a vehicle at a Filiberto’s Mexican Food Restaurant near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road shortly after midnight.

The suspect pushed the woman into a white truck and fled. Police eventually spotted a truck matching the description speeding northbound on Arizona Avenue, then westbound on Germann Road.

The truck pulled into a driveway at 200 W. Germann Road, site of Zaterra Luxury Apartments, with police in pursuit.

When officers pulled in behind the truck, the vehicle came to a halt, police said.

The woman opened the passenger door, got out and ran toward an officer.

The suspect then got out of the driver’s side door, pulled a handgun from his waistband and took his own life, police said.

No other details were made immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

