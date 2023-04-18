Close
ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

Apr 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Photo provided by Thasanee Morrissey...

(Photo provided by Thasanee Morrissey

PHOENIX — A West Valley high school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for March, presented by your Valley Toyota Dealers.

Thasanee Morrissey is a senior high school teacher of AP biology and anatomy at Canyon View High School in Waddell.

She’s going on 11 years of teaching, and for her, she feels most rewarded when she gets students enthusiastic and excited about science.

“Even the students that aren’t so enthusiastic and aren’t really into science, getting them to talk about science and they don’t even realize that they’re talking about science but that they’re getting excited and see the have that ‘ah-ha’ moment to see how all these thing we talk about apply to them or any other real-world situation,” Morrissey said.

“That’s kind of my philosophy in the classroom, let’s get as many real-world experiences to you as possible involving the world of science.”

That’s what prompted one letter writer, a current student, to nominate her for the $2,500 prize.

“I wanted to express the profound impact that she has had on my academic and personal growth. Mrs. Morrissey’s unwavering support and encouragement have been instrumental in my success,” the letter writer said.

“She challenged me to think critically and creatively and always encouraged me to push my limits and pursue my passion for science inside and outside the classroom.”

Morrissey said she plans to use her reward for feeding the animals, like her lizards and a frog, in her classroom.

