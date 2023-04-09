Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix fire searching for 2 men reported lost on Salt River

Apr 9, 2023, 1:24 PM

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

PHOENIX — Rescuers were searching the Salt River in Phoenix Sunday afternoon for two men who witnesses said they saw enter the water and not come out, authorities said.

The men were reported missing near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

Rescuers searched a mile up and down the river from the last place the men were seen and haven’t received reports that they exited the water.

Phoenix police will continue to monitor the area.

No additional information was available.

