Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Family of former governor sues UArizona over his former home 

Apr 10, 2023, 4:25 AM

(AP Photo/Arizona Daily Star, Kelly Presnell)...

(AP Photo/Arizona Daily Star, Kelly Presnell)

(AP Photo/Arizona Daily Star, Kelly Presnell)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The family of Arizona’s only Hispanic governor is suing the University of Arizona over an alleged breach of contract for trying to sell his home in Nogales.

The family of Raúl Hector Castro donated the home to the university several years ago for a specific use, the Arizona Daily Star reported. A complaint filed in Santa Cruz County Superior Court challenges the university’s decision to sell the house rather than use it as a headquarters for border studies initiatives as planned.

The lawsuit states that the home holds more than monetary value for the Castro family.

“Specifically, the Castro family enjoyed the home for two decades and, upon Raúl’s death, wanted the Castro home to be dedicated to supporting Arizonans and the Santa Cruz County community,” the lawsuit says.

Castro served more than two years as Arizona’s first and only Mexican-American governor during the 1970s before resigning to serve as ambassador to Argentina. He also served as an ambassador to Bolivia and El Salvador.

In 2003, he and his wife, Patricia Castro, purchased and moved into the home in Nogales near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Castro died in 2015. After his death, the lawsuit says, the university approached the Castro family about headquartering its emerging border studies initiatives at the two-story house.

If the university sold the home, the lawsuit says the family “will suffer irreparable injury which are not remediable by compensatory damages.”

The university and the board of regents have declined to comment specifically on the pending litigation.

The university announced in February that was unable to raise enough money to restore and convert the historic property into a publicly accessible university-run border center.

University spokeswoman Pam Scott said that when the school first took ownership of the property in 2016, it estimated the project to cost $600,000. When the COVID pandemic disrupted supply chains, that estimate ballooned to $1.2 million on the low end and up to $2.6 million if both floors of the house were converted.

As for the money already raised — about $275,000 — the university had said each donor could choose either a refund or to add it to a scholarship fund named for Castro.

Net proceeds from the sale of the home would go to the scholarship fund, which benefits students in the Center for Latin American Studies who are studying international relations or local politics.

The Castro family is seeking an injunction to keep the university from selling the home and ultimately rescission of the 2016 agreement.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News/Colton Krolak)...

Colton Krolak

Here’s a look inside working at a Valley police dispatch center

We sent a reporter to a police dispatch center to learn about training, what the job looks like and how those interested can get started.

8 hours ago

(Foodstock Photo)...

KTAR.com

Peoria food truck festival this weekend to feature more than 50 vendors

Food truck lovers should bring a big appetite to a festival in Peoria this weekend as Foodstock 2023 is set to feature more than 55 local vendors.

8 hours ago

Blue palo verde trees are common in the Sonoran Desert region. Photo taken in North Phoenix. (Photo...

Jeremy Yurow | Cronkite News

As heat-related deaths soar in Arizona, cities and other local activists launch tree-planting initiatives

Arizona cities, environmental advocates and businesses are teaming up to combat extreme heat by launching a variety of tree-planting initiatives.

8 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police find woman dead in Phoenix parking lot after shooting, suspect outstanding

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a parking lot in West Phoenix just after midnight on Sunday, authorities said. 

1 day ago

(KTAR News/Jeremy Schnell)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from April 7-9

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

1 day ago

(Twitter Photo/@GrandCanyonNPS)...

Associated Press

Snowfall delays opening of North Rim at Grand Canyon

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are delaying the opening of the North Rim to visitors for the 2023 season.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Family of former governor sues UArizona over his former home 