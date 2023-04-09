Man walking on tracks in Tempe hospitalized after train strikes him

PHOENIX — A 37-year-old man was hospitalized Easter morning after he was struck by a train in Tempe, authorities said.

Officers were notified about the collision at 13th Street and Farmer Avenue around 4 a.m. involving a pedestrian and Union Pacific Railroad train, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.

Police said the man was walking southbound on the tracks when the train, also traveling southbound, struck him with its cattle guard.

The horn was used to alert the man, but he allegedly made no attempts to leave the tracks, police said.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.

No additional information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.