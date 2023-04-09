Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US judge issues permanent order in Arizona prison health care case

Apr 9, 2023, 10:00 AM

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — A U.S. District Court judge has made permanent an order that aims to improve the way Arizona delivers health care to incarcerated people in state-run prisons.

The injunction issued Friday by Judge Roslyn Silver is the latest effort to ensure Arizona prisons meet constitutional standards. She initially ruled last year that Arizona had been violating the rights of incarcerated people by providing them with inadequate medical and mental health care, saying the state knew about the problem for years but refused to correct its failures.

The case has dragged on for nearly a decade. Silver took the unprecedented step of throwing out a previous settlement agreement after finding years of court monitoring had not compelled the state to make improvements and held a new trial in 2021.

The injunction issued on Friday is Silver’s response to the findings from the trial, The Arizona Republic reported.

RELATED STORIES

The permanent injunction contains much of the same language as a draft issued in January.

“Defendants’ basic model for medical and mental healthcare and staffing decisions that flow from that model create an unconstitutional substantial risk of serious harm to plaintiffs,” Silver wrote. “Therefore, the changes necessary to redress the failings will be substantial.”

The injunction, among other things, calls for quicker follow-up appointments and diagnostic tests, patient confidentiality, having more experience for staff in supervisory roles, monitoring health care trends among patients, timely delivery of medications and planning for when inmates are released back into society.

The injunction gives the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry three months to hire more people to support the health care staff.

Silver also specifically ordered the department to hire seven additional physicians to be allocated at the state prisons based on patient need.

The judge also ordered the state to fix essential equipment or structures in cells that are in disrepair.

“As a matter of common decency, an order should not be required to prompt defendants to repair leaking pipes, repair inoperative toilets, or collect trash,” Silver said in a footnote. “However, defendants’ conduct throughout this litigation demonstrated defendants cannot be relied upon to perform such basic tasks.”

The building upgrades, staffing increases, studies and monitoring work must all be paid for by the department, which is funded by taxpayers at a cost of more $1.5 billion annually.

If the department doesn’t comply, Silver noted that the court has the ability to change the requirements and ultimately could place the prison health care system under the control of the federal government.

Silver’s order also addresses the amount of time prisoners can be kept in their cells.

The state’s compliance with the injunction will be monitored by court-appointed experts and attorneys representing incarcerated people.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Friday’s order.

In January, incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the creation of a commission to study problems in Arizona’s prisons, including staffing levels and the health care offered to those behind bars.

Newly appointed prisons Director Ryan Thornell said in a previous interview with The Republic that improving health care was a priority and that the state would come into compliance.

David Fathi, ACLU National Prison Project director, called the injunction a major step toward creating healthier and safer prisons.

NaphCare, the state’s prison health care contractor, said it was reviewing the order. The company noted that it already has made significant changes to address many of the issues.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Mesa Police Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

27-year-old woman suspected in Mesa murder arrested

A 27-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a man inside his Mesa bedroom two months ago was arrested Friday, authorities said. 

10 hours ago

Phoenix Fire Station 55 (pictured) will be the template for Phoenix Fire Station 74. (City of Phoen...

KTAR.com

Phoenix adding fire station in Ahwatukee to improve response times

The city of Phoenix will add a fourth fire station in Ahwatukee to improve response times in the southeast community.

10 hours ago

(Photo by David Inderlied/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 30 years in prison after murder conviction

An Arizona man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of second-degree murder.

10 hours ago

FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigati...

Grace Mack | Cronkite News

Controversial Arizona bill would allow factories to treat their own water

A bill to let Nestlé treat wastewater at its proposed Glendale plant and pump that water into the aquifer, earning water storage credits to draw on in the future, is raising fears that it will pit businesses against other water users.

10 hours ago

(Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants Photo)...

KTAR.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant hiring 150 for new Surprise location

A restaurant and winery announced this week it is seeking to hire 150 people as the company gets ready to open its fourth Valley location in Surprise this summer.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Juvenile male arrested after deadly shooting in West Valley

A juvenile male is in custody after a shooting in the West Valley left an 18-year-old dead earlier this week, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

US judge issues permanent order in Arizona prison health care case