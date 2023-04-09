Close
ARIZONA NEWS

27-year-old woman suspected in Mesa murder arrested

Apr 9, 2023, 9:03 AM

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a man inside a Mesa bedroom two months ago was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Kathryn “Katie” Hansen was booked on first-degree murder charges of 32-year-old Keith Emmons, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Emmons was found with gunshot wounds on Feb. 7 around 2 a.m. at a residence near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue. Police said witnesses identified Hansen as the suspect.

The Phoenix Police Department informed Mesa Police about a lead and possible location on Friday, and Hansen was taken into custody soon after.

“We hope this arrest brings some peace and closure to the Emmons family,” Mesa police said in the release.

