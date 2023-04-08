Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

Apr 8, 2023, 3:03 PM

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Dan...

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. Perry was convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice, a Texas jury ruled Friday, April 7, 2023. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Austin Police Department via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice.

Abbott tweeted that because the state constitution limits him to a pardon only on a recommendation by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles he is asking the board to recommend a pardon and to expedite his request in order to pardon Sgt. Daniel Perry.

“I look forward to approving the board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Abbott wrote.

Perry fatally shooting 28-year-old Garrett Foster during a protest in Austin. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott said.

A phone call to District Attorney José Garza’s office on Saturday was not answered.

Perry’s attorneys argued that the shooting was self-defense as Foster approached Perry’s car with an AK-47 rifle. Prosecutors said Perry could have driven away before firing his revolver and witnesses testified that Foster never raised his rifle at Perry.

Perry, who was charged in 2021, was stationed at Ft. Hood about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Austin in July 2020 when he was working for a ride-sharing company and turned onto a street and into a large crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin.

In video streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters begin screaming and scattering.

When Foster was killed, demonstrators in Austin and beyond had been marching in the streets for weeks following the police killing of George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s killing was recorded on video by a bystander and sparked worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

United States News

Associated Press

Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting. Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania. The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid […]

18 hours ago

This photo released by the US Navy show a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 To...

Associated Press

US deploys guided-missile submarine amid tensions with Iran

The U.S. Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East, a spokesman said Saturday.

18 hours ago

FILE - Union leaders address thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and Service ...

Associated Press

After strike, LA school district workers approve labor deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Unified School District workers have approved a labor deal following a three-day strike over wages and staffing that halted education for students in one of the nation’s largest school systems. The agreement would increase wages by 30% for workers who are paid an average of $25,000 a year, the […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Benjamin Ferencz, Romanian-born American lawyer and chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg war cr...

Associated Press

Ben Ferencz, last living prosecutor of Nazi war crimes, dies

Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, who prosecuted Nazis for genocidal war crimes and was among the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities of Nazi labor and concentration camps, has died. He had just turned 103 in March. Ferencz died Friday evening in Boynton Beach, Florida, according to St. John’s […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication...

Associated Press

Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion

Emma Hernandez is defiant even if she fears what may come in the latest stage of the nation’s fight over abortion: a widening prohibition to safe and legal ways to end unwanted pregnancies, including access to abortion pills. Competing rulings by two federal judges over the availability of the abortion drug mifepristone is sowing alarm […]

18 hours ago

Sydney Parcell, right, and Wagner Sousa place a track cycling world champion jersey at a memorial, ...

Associated Press

Cyclist Ethan Boyes dies after being struck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Award-winning cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car at a national park in San Francisco, the U.S. Park Police said Saturday. The athlete was hit while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon around Presidio, a historic park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. Boyes was taken to […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder