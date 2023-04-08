Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

Apr 8, 2023, 10:36 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

The man was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. Police said additional charges related to the child’s death are expected.

United States News

Associated Press

Court backs teacher firing over transgender students’ names

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana school district did not violate a former music teacher’s rights by pushing him to resign after the man refused to use transgender students’ names and gender pronouns, a federal appeals court said in an order released Friday. The decision from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a prior […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico wildlife managers will have fewer rainbow trout to stock in rivers and streams around the state this spring after whirling disease was detected at a state hatchery where some of the fish are raised. The state Game and Fish Department announced Friday that while the disease was found […]

11 hours ago

Resident and board member of the mobile home park Bob’s and Jamestown Homeowners Cooperative, Gad...

Associated Press

Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — When Gadiel Galvez learned that the owner of his mobile home park south of Seattle was looking to sell, he and other residents worried their largely Latino community would be bulldozed to make way for another Amazon warehouse. So, they decided to form a cooperative and buy their park in Lakewood, […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks with reporters after the Florida Senate confirmed his appointment a...

Associated Press

Report: Florida officials cut key data from vaccine study

An analysis that was the basis of a highly criticized recommendation from Florida’s surgeon general cautioning young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the mRNA shot, according to drafts of the analysis obtained by the Tampa […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa won’t pay for rape victims’ abortions or contraceptives

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has paused its practice of paying for emergency contraception — and in rare cases, abortions — for victims of sexual assault, a move that drew criticism from some victim advocates. Federal regulations and state law require Iowa to pay many of the expenses for sexual […]

11 hours ago

In this image from video from the Senate Judiciary Committee, Matthew Kacsmaryk listens during his ...

Associated Press

Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation’s most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, on […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...

Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.

Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook