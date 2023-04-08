Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Theatre Company announces shows for 104th season

Apr 8, 2023, 11:00 AM

(Phoenix Theatre Company Photo)...

(Phoenix Theatre Company Photo)

(Phoenix Theatre Company Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Theatre Company this week announced shows that will be part of its 104th season starting in the fall, featuring a lineup that includes family favorites and classic musicals.

The season, which begins in September and runs through July 2024, includes 11 shows, such as “Elf” from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31, “Fiddler on the Roof” from May 22, 2024, to July 7, 2024, and “Cabaret” from July 31, 2024, to Sept. 1, 2024.

“The upcoming season is an ambitious lineup of full-scale productions selected to help audiences escape the pressures of the world while providing a beautiful, shared experience of laughter, tears and inspiration,” Michael Barnard, producing artistic director at The Phoenix Theatre Company, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“The season also demonstrates our continued commitment to producing new works and providing a place for the Valley’s most talented artisans and theatre-makers to bring remarkable shows to life for audiences across the Valley.”

People will also be able to see two brand-new shows this season that were originally workshopped at Phoenix Theatre Company’s Festival of New American Theatre, according to the release, as “Tiananmen: A New Musical” will take place from Oct. 4-29 and “The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd” will run from Feb. 7 to March 17.

Other shows that are part of the season are: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” (Sept. 6 to Nov. 26), “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” (Nov. 24 to Dec. 31), “The Lehman Trilogy” (Jan. 24 to Feb. 11), “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (March 6 to April 28, 2024), “What the Constitution Means to Me” (April 10, 2024, to June 16, 2024) and “Fully Committed” (July 10, 2024, to Aug. 11, 2024).

Existing season ticket holders can renew their subscription now, while season tickets go on sale to the general public on May 23. Single tickets are available starting on July 12. More information can be found online.

The shows will alternate between the Mainstage and Hardes theatres, according to the release, with the Hardes Theatre being retrofitted into a cabaret-style space this season while a renovation takes place that will expand the seating from 250 to 500 and add cutting-edge technology to allow for pre-Broadway production opportunities. The renovation of the Hardes Theatre is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

The theatre complex, which is located in Phoenix’s Central Arts District near Central Avenue and McDowell Road, will also host the 26th annual Festival of New American Theatre in January as part of the season, according to the release.

