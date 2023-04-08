Close
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 1 – 7, 2023

Apr 7, 2023, 6:06 PM

Members of the "Las Siete Palabras" brotherhood place the "Cristo de la agonía" as part of the pre...

Members of the "Las Siete Palabras" brotherhood place the "Cristo de la agonía" as part of the preparations for a Holy Week procession, in Zamora, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


April 1 – 7, 2023

From Holy Week celebrations to protests in France over the nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.  Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

