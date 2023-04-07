Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Red Cross confirms contact with Russia about Ukrainian kids

Apr 7, 2023, 2:09 PM

FILE - Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova speaks to Russian...

FILE - Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 16, 2023. Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who is being sought for war crimes, will brief a controversial U.N. meeting Russia called to counter what it claims is Western disinformation about Ukrainian children taken to Russia.(Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has been in contact with a Russian official suspected of war crimes as it works for the return of Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia.

The ICRC’s contacts with Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova marked the first confirmation of high-level international intervention to reunite families with children who were forcibly deported.

ICRC spokesman Jason Straziuso said Thursday the organization is in contact with Lvova-Belova “in line with its mandate to restore contact between separated families and facilitate reunification where feasible.”

That goes beyond the engagement of other agencies. The U.N. children’s agency UNICEF said it has also been in contact with Russian officials about the children, but spokesman Kurtis Cooper told The Associated Press that UNICEF “has not received feedback on our offer to facilitate reunifications processes.” Refugees International denied any contact with the Russians — despite Lvova-Belova’s claim it had contacted her.

Deportations of Ukrainian children have been a concern since International Criminal Court increased pressure on Russia when it issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.

An AP investigation revealed Lvova-Belova’s involvement in the abductions and found an open effort to put Ukrainian children up for adoption in Russia.

Lvova-Belova told an informal U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday that the children were taken for their safety, not abducted — a claim widely rejected by the international community.

Lvova-Belova spoke by video link at a meeting called by Russia and opposed by Western countries that sent low-level diplomats instead of their ambassadors. Representatives from four countries — the U.S., UK, Albania and Malta — walked out when she began her remarks.

She said Russia has had no official communication with Ukrainian authorities about the children, but added her office has met with representatives of the ICRC, UNICEF, and Refugees International, and provided “all available information about the situation of children.”

ICRC spokesman Straziuso on Thursday confirmed its contact with Lvova-Belova.

Straziuso said the reunification process includes tracing family members, establishing and maintaining contact, “obtaining relevant consents and documentation, reuniting families, and seeking to clarify the fate and whereabouts of those who remain missing.”

For the ICRC to move forward, he said, families must first file a tracing request with details about the child with the Red Cross.

The exact number of Ukrainian children taken to Russia has been difficult to determine, and numbers from the warring countries differ vastly.

A statement posted Wednesday on Twitter by Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said more than 19,500 children had been seized from their families or orphanages and forcibly deported.

Lvova-Belova said that since February 2022, Russia has taken in more than 5 million Ukrainians, including 700,000 children — all with parents, relatives or legal guardians except for 2,000 from orphanages in the eastern Donbas.

To date, she said, about 1,300 children have been returned to their orphanages, 400 were sent to Russian orphanages and 358 were placed in foster homes. She claimed no Ukrainian children have been adopted. ___ Associated Press writer Jamey Keaten contributed to this report from Geneva

United States News

A security guard moves patrons away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second ro...

Associated Press

Storms bring down trees, bring play to halt at the Masters

Two towering pine trees fell near patrons as storms rolled through Augusta National on Friday, and another tree fell elsewhere on the property, though nobody was injured as the second round of the Masters ground to a halt. The storms had been expected throughout the day, and tournament officials moved all starting times up 30 […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Police union director fired after opioid smuggling arrest

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The executive director for a Northern California police union who was charged with attempting to illegally import synthetic opioids from India and other countries has been fired from her job, officials said Friday. Joanne Marian Segovia, who was the executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, was arrested […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Washington shutters pot businesses due to old pesticide

SEATTLE (AP) — Cannabis regulators have halted operations at several outdoor pot farms and processing facilities on a stretch of former fruit orchards in north-central Washington state after testing found high levels of chemicals related to a dangerous pesticide used decades ago. The sweeping action announced Thursday night by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board […]

14 hours ago

Masih Alinejad, an outspoken U.S.-based opponent of Iran's regime, is interviewed outside Manhattan...

Associated Press

Protected Iran critic speaks at sentence in plot against her

NEW YORK (AP) — An Iranian opposition activist who U.S. authorities said was the target of two thwarted kidnapping or murder plots urged a federal judge in New York on Friday to hand a tough prison to a woman who unwittingly funded one of the planned attacks. Masih Alinejad, a onetime Iranian journalist, said her […]

14 hours ago

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announces a study, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Faifax, Va., i...

Associated Press

Study seeks to understand police recruiting and retention

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A police force and university in northern Virginia are teaming up for what they say will be a first-of-its-kind study that will seek over the next 20 years the assess the challenges police agencies face in recruitment and retention. Police departments across the country are reporting that they cannot hire officers […]

14 hours ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Ma...

Associated Press

California to keep paying Walgreens despite abortion dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Medicaid program will continue to pay Walgreens about $1.5 billion each year despite Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom declaring last month the state was done doing business with the pharmacy giant after it indicated it would not sell abortion pills by mail in some states. “California won’t be doing business with […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Red Cross confirms contact with Russia about Ukrainian kids