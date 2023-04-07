Close
7 Phoenix jail inmates hospitalized for apparent drug overdoses

Apr 7, 2023, 12:14 PM | Updated: 4:33 pm

PHOENIX — Multiple Phoenix jail inmates were hospitalized Friday morning for apparent drug overdoses, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said seven patients were alert and breathing when they were taken from the Estrella Jail to a hospital.

Three of the patients were transported by the Phoenix Fire Department, which responded to a call around 10:30 a.m.

“On arrival, crews made contact with three females presenting with an altered mental status,” Capt. Joe Huggins said in a press release. “All three patients were treated with advanced life support measures and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.”

AMR, a private ambulance service, took the other three inmates to the hospital, MCSO said.

No other details about the suspected overdoses were immediately available.

Estrella Jail is located near 27th Avenue and Durango Street and has room for about 1,500 inmates. It houses “all classifications of un-sentenced/sentenced female inmates,” according to the MCSO website.

MCSO has recently reported multiple incidents involving drugs at its inmate holding facilities.

In January, a Lower Buckeye Jail detention officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said he is implementing new security procedures to deter smuggling, including the installation of machines that scan employees for contraband when they enter the detention facilities.

