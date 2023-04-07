Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

6 Phoenix jail inmates hospitalized for apparent drug overdoses

Apr 7, 2023, 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:36 pm

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Pixabay Photos)...

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Pixabay Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Pixabay Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Multiple Phoenix jail inmates were hospitalized Friday morning for apparent drug overdoses, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said six patients were alert and breathing when they were taken from the Estrella Jail to a hospital.

Three of the patients were transported by the Phoenix Fire Department, which responded to a call around 10:30 a.m.

“On arrival, crews made contact with three females presenting with an altered mental status,” Capt. Joe Huggins said in a press release. “All three patients were treated with advanced life support measures and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.”

AMR, a private ambulance service, took the other three inmates to the hospital, MCSO said.

RELATED STORIES

No other details about the suspected overdoses were immediately available.

Estrella Jail is located near 27th Avenue and Durango Street and has room for about 1,500 inmates. It houses “all classifications of un-sentenced/sentenced female inmates,” according to the MCSO website.

MCSO has recently reported multiple incidents involving drugs at its inmate holding facilities.

In January, a Lower Buckeye Jail detention officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said he is implementing new security procedures to deter smuggling, including the installation of machines that scan employees for contraband when they enter the detention facilities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo/Voodoo Doughnuts)...

KTAR.com

Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut opening first metro Phoenix location

Popular Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut is bringing its sweet treats to metro Phoenix with plans to open a Tempe location.

13 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Danny Davis)...

KTAR.com

Mecum hauls in $56M at Glendale show, Mercedes-Benz Gullwing is top seller

The recent Mecum Auction at State Farm Stadium in Glendale saw 1,266 vehicles sell for $56 million, organizers said.

13 hours ago

Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, backdropped by federal, state and local off...

Associated Press

Tribe, US officials reach deal to save Colorado River water

The $233 million pact with the Gila River Indian Community is part of a broader effort to reduce Colorado River water use.

13 hours ago

(AP Photo/Kent Porter)...

Marcia Hammond

What?! Temperatures to close in on 100 degrees in metro Phoenix next week

Warm weather is going to bust loose in a big way around metro Phoenix next week, with predictions of temperatures nearing 100 degrees for the first time of 2023.

13 hours ago

Aaron Gunches (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)...

Associated Press

Arizona judge skeptical of suit seeking to execute prisoner

The lawsuit filed by the victim's family alleges that Gov. Katie Hobbs exceeded her authority in refusing to carry out an execution warrant.

13 hours ago

Migrants sit around a fire at a shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Monday,...

KTAR.com

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says DHS not prepared for end of Title 42

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona doesn't believe the Department of Homeland Security is ready for the end of Title 42.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

6 Phoenix jail inmates hospitalized for apparent drug overdoses