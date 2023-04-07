Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tribe warns US government against moving ahead with mine

Apr 7, 2023, 11:04 AM

FILE - A sign stands for the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project on July 22, 2015, in Superi...

FILE - A sign stands for the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project on July 22, 2015, in Superior, Ariz. Native American tribal members fighting plans for an enormous copper mine on land they consider sacred say they are increasingly worried U.S. officials will move forward on the project even as they await a federal appellate court ruling in the case. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — Native American tribal members fighting plans for an enormous copper mine on land they consider sacred say they are increasingly worried U.S. officials will publish an environmental review paving the way for the project even as they await a federal appeals court ruling in the case.

A U.S. government attorney said during last month’s hearing of a full panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that the final environmental impact study for construction of the mine at Oak Flat could be published this spring.

San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler said during a visit last week that U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed plans to push forward on publication of the environmental analysis. That step would kick off a 60-day period culminating in a land swap allowing the project to go forward.

“Obliterating Oak Flat for a copper mine will be a grave human rights violation against Indigenous people and an environmental catastrophe,” Rambler said in a written statement this week. “The Biden Administration’s commitment to Indian Country will be seriously eroded if it approves this mine.”

Apache Stronghold, a group composed of San Carlos Apache members and others, wants to halt the land swap while the case plays out in court. The panel of 11 judges on the appeals court is expected to issue a decision in the next few months.

Apache Stronghold sued the U.S. government under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to protect the land known as Chi’chil Bildagoteel, an area of ancient oaks and traditional plants the San Carlos Apaches consider important for their ceremonies.

Tonto National Forest officials said they forwarded email queries from The Associated Press about the agency’s plans to their superiors. Oak Flat is in the Tonto National Forest about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

Representatives of the Resolution Copper mining company said they didn’t know what the agency was planning.

U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, a Democrat who represents southern Arizona, has introduced legislation aimed at halting the project. He urged Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this week to continue withholding publication of the environmental review.

“If allowed to proceed, Resolution Copper would desecrate Oak Flat’s tribal cultural and religious heritage sites, deplete already scarce water resources in Arizona, adversely impact imperiled species, and create a crater up to 1,115 feet deep and roughly 1.8 miles across,” Grijalva wrote. “The destruction this mine would cause far outweighs its benefits.”

The swap was a provision included in a must-pass defense bill to give Resolution Copper 3.75 square miles (9.71 square kilometers) of national forest land for eight other parcels the company owns elsewhere in Arizona.

Publication of the environmental analysis will start the clock on the 60-day period for the Forest Service to transfer Oak Flat to Resolution Copper.

An earlier environmental survey was pulled back while the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Forest Service, consulted for months with Native American tribes and others about their concerns.

The mining company says it has been addressing concerns about the project. It notes there is broad local support for the mine, which could create thousands of jobs, add up to $1 billion annually to Arizona’s economy and potentially supply enough copper to meet up to one-quarter of U.S. demand.

Resolution Copper is a joint venture of global mining firms Rio Tinto, which has headquarters in Australia and the U.K., and BHP, which is based in Australia.

A smaller 9th Circuit panel previously ruled 2-1 that the federal government could give the Oak Flat land to Resolution Copper for the project. The court later agreed to let the larger panel hear the case.

AP (New)

Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, backdropped by federal, state and local off...

Associated Press

Tribe, US officials reach deal to save Colorado River water

The $233 million pact with the Gila River Indian Community is part of a broader effort to reduce Colorado River water use.

14 hours ago

Aaron Gunches (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)...

Associated Press

Arizona judge skeptical of suit seeking to execute prisoner

The lawsuit filed by the victim's family alleges that Gov. Katie Hobbs exceeded her authority in refusing to carry out an execution warrant.

14 hours ago

FILE - Seraphine Warren, center left, is embraced by state Sen. Shannon Pinto outside the state cap...

Associated Press

US authorities charge man in case of missing Navajo woman

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A New Mexico man is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on assault and carjacking charges in connection with the 2021 disappearance of a Native American woman, whose case has garnered national attention as tribal leaders and law enforcement address an epidemic of missing person cases and unsolved slayings in Indian Country. […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court rejects bid to reschedule execution

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to reschedule an execution that had been set for Thursday and looked unlikely to be carried out after Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office said the state wasn’t prepared to enforce the death penalty. In an order Wednesday, the court declined to set a May 1 execution date […]

3 days ago

This undated image provided by Raman and Puja Kalra shows their Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in...

Associated Press

Spoon spotted: Arizona Dairy Queen’s big red spoon found

A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found Monday morning.

5 days ago

A pedestrian walks by the entrance of the Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fl...

Associated Press

Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges

Former President Donald Trump was planning to leave Florida for New York on Monday for his expected charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Tribe warns US government against moving ahead with mine