Fire official: 11 hurt in Detroit apartment building fire

Apr 7, 2023, 7:20 AM

Detroit firefighters aim water on hot spots as they battle a large fire in Detroit, Friday, April 7...

Detroit firefighters aim water on hot spots as they battle a large fire in Detroit, Friday, April 7, 2023. About a dozen people have been hurt in an early morning apartment building fire on Detroit's westside. (Andy Morrison /Detroit News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Andy Morrison /Detroit News via AP)

Associated Press

BY


DETROIT (AP) — About a dozen people were hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Twenty people were displaced and 11 people suffered injuries including smoke inhalation, bumps and bruises, Fire Chief James Harris told The Detroit News.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m. It left the five-story building heavily damaged.

At least some sections of the building’s roof appeared to have collapsed. Harris described the building as a “total loss.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday morning.

