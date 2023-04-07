Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

20 hurt when inmate sets fire at NYC’s Rikers Island jail

Apr 7, 2023, 7:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A fire set by an inmate at New York City’s troubled Rikers Island injured 20 people on a day that lawmakers visited the jail complex, authorities said.

Fifteen staff members and five inmates were injured in the fire that started about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city Correction Department said. The New York City Fire Department extinguished the blaze within an hour, a department spokesperson said.

Fifteen of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, while the other five declined medical attention, the Fire Department said. Information on the victims’ conditions was not available Friday.

“The health and safety of those who work and live in our facilities is our main priority,” James Boyd, the Correction Department’s deputy commissioner for public information, said in a statement. “We take arson very seriously, and will pursue re-arrest of the individual involved pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The fire broke out on a day when a group of Democratic state lawmakers stalling negotiations over the state budget.

The lawmakers noted the rise in deaths at Rikers Island and warned of dire results if bail reforms passed in 2019 are rolled back and more inmates are sent to Rikers and other jails.

“We will have blood on our hands if we allow there to be these changes implemented in our New York state budget,” Assembly member Zohran Mamdani said.

The state legislators did not visit the unit where the fire took place and appear to have left before it was reported.

United States News

(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

As streamers cut costs, TV shows — and residuals — vanish

Actor Diana-Maria Riva is all too familiar with one of her shows being canceled. For a performer, it’s a painful, unfortunate part of show business. But this was different. In December, Riva was floored when she found out that “Westworld,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “Minx,” “Mrs. Fletcher” and numerous animated and reality series. For Riva, […]

7 hours ago

FILE - An Atlantic salmon leaps out of the water at a Cooke Aquaculture farm pen on Oct. 11, 2008, ...

Associated Press

1st ocean fish farm proposed for East Coast off New England

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire group wants to be the first to bring offshore fish farming to the waters off New England by raising salmon and trout in open-ocean pens miles from land, but critics fear the plan could harm the environment. The vast majority of U.S. aquaculture, the practice of raising and […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild (57) chases a ball hit by New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stan...

Associated Press

Going, going, gone: Study says climate change juicing homers

Climate change is making major league sluggers into even hotter hitters, sending an extra 50 or so home runs a year over the fences, a new study found. Hotter, thinner air that allows balls to fly farther contributed a tiny bit to a surge in home runs since 2010, according to a statistical analysis by […]

7 hours ago

More than 100 people, many of them transgender youth, march around the Kansas Statehouse on the ann...

Associated Press

Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas approved a plan early Friday to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth, capping a week of intensifying efforts to rolling back LGBTQ rights like other states with GOP-controlled legislatures. The Kansas House voted 70-52 to pass a bill requiring the state’s medical board to revoke the licenses […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Faith guides Catholic pilgrims to historic New Mexico sites

Thousands of Catholics are making the trek to a historic adobe church in the hills of northern New Mexico as part of a Holy Week tradition that spans generations, carrying heavy wooden crosses and praying as they make their way through the high desert landscape. El Santuario de Chimayó just north of Santa Fe is […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Nevada Dems push gun control bills with uncertain future

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democrats and gun control advocates rallied around a trio of bills on Thursday that amplified calls for gun regulation while recalling the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that became the deadliest in U.S. history. More than five years after a shooter killed scores of people at a country music […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...

Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.

20 hurt when inmate sets fire at NYC’s Rikers Island jail