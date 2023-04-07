Close
ARIZONA NEWS

What?! Temperatures to close in on 100 degrees in metro Phoenix next week

Apr 7, 2023, 8:03 AM

(AP Photo/Kent Porter)...

(AP Photo/Kent Porter)

(AP Photo/Kent Porter)

Marcia Hammond's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Warm weather is going to bust loose in a big way around metro Phoenix next week, with predictions of temperatures nearing 100 degrees for the first time of 2023.

After highs in the 80s on Friday and Saturday, the first 90s arrive, the National Weather Service said, including a possibility of 99 on Tuesday.

“If we’re going to get to upper 90s, possibly 100, we’re going to be knocking on the door of record high temperatures for those days,” meteorologist Alex Young told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday.

The whiplash warmup follows the coolest first three months of the year since 1988, the weather bureau said. The average temperature for January-March was 57.6 degrees.

“It’s one extreme to the other – it’s crazy,” Young said.

If the forecast is on target, the 100-degree punch arrives earlier than usual; the average first day for hitting the century mark is May 2.

“We’re turning the corner toward summer pretty quickly,” Young said.

This time of year, metro Phoenix typically enjoys temperatures in the mid-80s.

Since this is the season’s first stretch of above 90-degree days, the Maricopa County Public Health Department recommended drinking plenty of water and wearing appropriate attire.

Last year, Valley dwellers endured 187 days of 90 degrees or hotter.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

