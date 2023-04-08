Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DATA DOCTORS

Here’s what to consider when thinking about switching cellular networks

Apr 8, 2023, 5:00 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Q: How can I tell if another cellular network is better than what I’m using before I switch?

A: Nothing is more central to how we communicate, navigate, and educate ourselves than our smartphones and nothing is more frustrating when they have connectivity issues.

It’s natural to wonder if another network would provide a better experience, but the first thing to understand is that the technology itself isn’t all that reliable.

Cellular signals can be impacted by a variety of physical obstructions such as buildings, mountains, and trees as the best service occurs when your device has a direct line-of-site connection.

How and where you use your smartphone will have the biggest impact on which carrier is best for you as there is no ‘best network’ for everyone.

If you travel to various areas on a regular basis, you may find that the service that’s great in one location is far worse in another.

Network congestion, especially on 4G/LTE connections, can play a role in the quality of your service in heavily populated areas as well.

5G vs 4G/LTE
It’s important to understand the differences between these two wireless frequencies. 5G signals are better at managing congestion and typically provide faster speeds, but they are more susceptible to physical obstructions.

4G/LTE signals are better at transmitting through obstructions and can provide connections at far greater distances.

Signal Strength Bars
We’ve all experienced the perplexing situation where our phone tells us that it has a great signal via the bars but we can’t seem to get anything to load.

These bars and even the ‘5G’ indicator are about as useful as a generic engine light that appears on a car’s dashboard.

To see your true connection quality, you’ll need an app that lets you see the decibel-milliwatts (dBm) like the one from WeBoost.

They specialize in hardware that can boost cell signals, but the app for their hardware can also give you a real indication of your signal strength in dBm.

Tap on the ‘Signal’ option at the bottom, then tap the scan button to get a current reading:

-50 to -79 dBm = great signal
-80 to -89 dBm = good signal
-90 to -99 dBm = average signal
-100 to -109 dBm = poor signal
-110 or higher dBm = very poor signal or a dead zone

Cell Coverage Maps
Every cellular provider publishes their coverage map to get a general idea of which networks provide service where you live, work, and travel.

A more detailed option would be to use the OpenSignal app which can provide several great insights.

First, it has speed tests that can provide current download and upload speeds along with latency. Latency is a measurement of how responsive the network will be – the lower the number, the better.

It also provides a coverage map as provided by its users (tap the map point icon at the bottom) that allows you to drill down to your location with ratings for the big three providers.

Comparing Other Networks
With both of these apps and a neighbor or co-worker that’s on a different network, you can start doing extensive comparisons of your current network versus theirs to see if switching makes sense.

Data Doctors

(Pexels Photo)...

Data Doctors

Here are some tips to consider when removing data off personal devices

One of the most important tasks any time you get rid of a device that contains your personal information is removing data properly.

7 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Data Doctors

Tips for buying, setting up do-it-yourself security cameras

Options for security cameras that are easy to install and monitor via your smartphone can get overwhelming for even the tech-savvy consumer.

14 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Data Doctors

Here’s what we know about Facebook’s potential new monthly charge

It was easy to tell anyone that anything claiming Facebook would start charging users was a hoax, but all that changed last month.

21 days ago

(Photo by Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)...

Data Doctors

A brief explainer on signs your computer could be infected

If you own a computer, here's a list of signs that could help you determine if your device has been infected.

28 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Data Doctors

Understanding email subscription notifications spamming

What you experience is "subscription bombing" used for reasons that can range from being a nuisance to distracting you from other activities.

1 month ago

(Mesa Police Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Mesa police seeking 27-year-old woman wanted in murder case

Mesa police are searching for a 27-year-old woman wanted in a murder case after a man was found dead inside a bedroom in early February.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...

Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.

Here’s what to consider when thinking about switching cellular networks