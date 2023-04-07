Close
Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan throws 1st pitch at D-backs' home opener

Apr 6, 2023, 7:51 PM | Updated: Apr 7, 2023, 8:51 am

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan, who survived being shot multiple times while in the line of duty, threw the first pitch at Diamondbacks’ home opener game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.

His wife, Chelsea, was also in attendance to help him throw the ball in front of a sold-out crowd.

D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez handed him the ball and Moldovan threw a strike to Zac Gallen.

Moldovan was shot multiple times while investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically on Dec. 14, 2021.

The officer wasn’t expected to survive his injuries and he spent a month on life support before he went to a rehabilitation center to recover for five months.

He was sent home in June 2022, and later that month, he was given his official Phoenix Police Department badge at Chase Field during a Luis Gonzalez Hometown Heroes community softball event honoring first responders.

Among other notable appearances at the pregame festivities was Jesse McGuire, who performed the Star-Bangled Banner on his trumpet.

McGuire is a renowned trumpeter who has previously performed for game 7 of the 2011 World Series, the 2010 NBS Playoffs game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns and for three U.S. presidents.

