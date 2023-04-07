PHOENIX — One collector car among more than 1,667 vehicles available at the Mecum Auctions in Glendale sold for nearly $2 million last week.

The auction, which took place March 28-April 1 at State Farm Stadium, saw 1,266 vehicles sell for $56 million, according to a Mecum Auctions press release.

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing took home the title for the highest-seller, totaling $1,850,000, about $1.2 million more than any other offering.

A blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS came in second place, selling for $605,000.

A moonlight white 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 4×4 Squared came in at No. 3 with a selling price of $489,500.

Six of the top 10 spots were claimed by a cross-sampling of American muscle and sports cars, the release said.

The cars bidders and spectators had the chance to see a range of vehicles from American muscle cars to classics to exotics and hot rods.

All 19 vehicles in the Mile High Collection, the weekend’s main attraction, were snatched up, bringing in $1.78 million.

Vehicles in the collection included a 2021 Ford Shelby Super Snake Speedster, a 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks and a 2018 Dodger Challenger SRT Demon.

