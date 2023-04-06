Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawsuit challenges Youngkin’s limits on felon voting rights

Apr 6, 2023, 3:38 PM

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to members of the press inside the Rotunda of the state ...

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to members of the press inside the Rotunda of the state Capitol building, Feb. 25, 2023, in Richmond, Va. A lawsuit filed Thursday, April 6, 2023, argues that Youngkin's "purely discretionary and arbitrary” process for restoring the voting rights of people with felony convictions should be declared unconstitutional. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A discretionary process being used by Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkgin to decide which felons can get their voting rights back is unconstitutional and could lead to decisions based on an applicant’s political affiliations or views, a lawsuit filed Thursday argued.

Youngkin’s administration recently confirmed it had shifted away from an at least partly automatic rights restoration system used by his predecessors. The current process conditions the right to vote “on the exercise of unfettered official discretion and arbitrary decision-making,” in violation of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the lawsuit argued.

“Officials with absolute authority to selectively enfranchise U.S. citizens with felony convictions may grant or deny voting rights restoration applications for pretextual reasons or no reason, while secretly basing their decision on information — or informed speculation — on the applicant’s political affiliations or views,” says the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Richmond.

In Virginia, a felony conviction automatically results in the loss of a person’s civil rights, such as the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office and carry a firearm. The governor has the sole discretion to restore those civil rights, apart from firearm rights, which must be restored by a court.

The lawsuit was filed by the Washington-based Fair Elections Center on behalf of Gregory Williams, a convicted felon who has completed his sentence and has a restoration application pending, and Nolef Turns, a Richmond-based nonprofit that advocates for people with felony convictions.

Late last month, Youngkin’s administration confirmed to a state lawmaker that it had ended the system of automatically restoring the rights of at least some felons who have served their terms.

Instead, every discharged felon is now provided with an application, and requests are “considered individually,” Youngkin’s Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Coles James, said in a March 22 letter to a state senator.

James, a Youngkin Cabinet member whose office oversees the rights restoration process, is named in the suit as a defendant, along with the governor.

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, said the administration’s current process is “constitutional and will be defended vigorously in court.”

The letter from James, which was sent after Democratic Sen. Lionell Spruill raised concerns about a drop in the number of rights restored, did not lay out specific criteria the administration would use in considering each application. It said various state agencies now help research each application and that decisions are made in the interest of “practicing grace for those who need it and ensuring public safety.”

Jon Sherman, litigation director at the Fair Elections Center, said in a statement that Coles’ “grace” and “public safety” explanation “is exactly the kind of arbitrary licensing of First Amendment-protected conduct based on vague, subjective standards that the Supreme Court has prohibited for eighty-five years.”

Sherman said in an interview that “practicing grace” appears to refer to a religious concept that is “highly subjective and not an objective rule that could be used to govern a First Amendment protected right like voting.”

The lawsuit also says the fact Virginia does not set any “any reasonable, definite time limits by which the Governor must make a decision on an application for voting rights restoration” violates the First Amendment.

Virginia’s rights restoration policies make it a national outlier. In most states, rights are automatically restored either after the completion of a prison sentence or after the completion of parole or probation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Some states require that convicted felons must first pay any outstanding fees, fine or restitution.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, only Virginia and Kentucky permanently disenfranchise people with felony convictions absent action from the governor.

Citing an October 2022 report from the Sentencing Project, the lawsuit says Virginia has an estimated 211,344 people with felony convictions who remain disenfranchised, even after completing their full sentences including parole and probation. That constitutes just over 5% of the state’s voting-age population, the sixth-highest rate in the nation, according to the lawsuit.

Virginia governors over the past two decades, Democrat and Republican, have taken steps to streamline the process of applying for rights restoration or to work through applications more quickly.

In 2013, Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell announced that nonviolent felons who finished serving their sentences and maintained a clean record would regain their voting and other civil rights on an individual basis without having to apply. Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his predecessor, Ralph Northam, expanded on that.

The lawsuit says all three previous governors used “specific, objective, and neutral criteria such as sentence completion or release from incarceration” to “create a uniformly administered, non-discretionary restoration system.”

McAuliffe’s administration restored the rights of more than 173,000 Virginians by the end of his term. Northam restored over 126,000.

Youngkin, who took office in January 2022, announced that May that he had restored the civil rights of 3,496 Virginians. The administration said at the time that it would be restoring rights on an “ongoing basis.”

He then announced another batch in October, saying over 800 people had their rights restored in time to register to vote in the November election.

Recent legislative efforts to let voters decide whether to automatically restore the voting rights of felons who have served their terms, without involvement by the governor, have died in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.

United States News

Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Thre...

Associated Press

Chicago firefighter dead in high-rise blaze had heart attack

CHICAGO (AP) — A firefighter who died while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side died of a heart attack, autopsy results released Thursday showed. Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the autopsy results released by the Cook County medical examiner. Tchoryk “went down” on the […]

16 hours ago

FILE — FBI investigators remove a backhoe seized from the Crawford, N.Y., property of former Bria...

Associated Press

Ex-New York suburban officer convicted in killing of 4

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York suburban police officer turned drug dealer was convicted Thursday in the strangulation death of one man and the execution-style murders of three others. cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious sexual predator and financier. The bodies were recovered in December 2016, about eight months after the four […]

16 hours ago

FILE - This combo of Jan. 6, 2022, booking photos provided by the Midwest City, Okla., Jail shows O...

Associated Press

Oklahoma AG to drop charges against GOP Rep. and his wife

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Criminal charges against a Republican state lawmaker in Oklahoma that accused him of abusing his power by changing state law so his wife could become a tag agent are being dropped, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said on Thursday. Drummond said in a letter that he was dismissing charges against state Rep. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Texas boy, 6, not seen since last fall believed dead

EVERMAN, Texas (AP) — A 6-year-old Texas boy whose mother has given various stories to explain his absence since last fall is believed to be dead, police said Thursday. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen around the time his mother gave birth to twin girls in October, Everman police Chief Craig Spencer said at a news […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said. Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press Thursday that Coolio’s cause of death was fentanyl and that he also […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The American island of Little Diomede, Alaska, left, and on the right, the Russian island of...

Associated Press

660-mile rescue flight highlights Alaska’s unique challenges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Air National Guard this week traveled nearly 660 miles (1,062 kilometers) to rescue a pregnant woman on a small island 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Russia, reflecting the challenges patients face in the nation’s largest state where the most remote areas have no roads and hospitals can be hundreds […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...

Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.

Lawsuit challenges Youngkin’s limits on felon voting rights