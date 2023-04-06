Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: Texas boy, 6, not seen since last fall believed dead

Apr 6, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


EVERMAN, Texas (AP) — A 6-year-old Texas boy whose mother has given various stories to explain his absence since last fall is believed to be dead, police said Thursday.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen around the time his mother gave birth to twin girls in October, Everman police Chief Craig Spencer said at a news conference. He said searches for the boy’s body have been focused near the family’s home in Everman, located just south of Fort Worth.

Around the time that Noel was last seen, he was described as “appearing unhealthy and malnourished,” Spencer said. On March 31, arrest warrants on charges of abandoning and endangering a child were issued for the boy’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, and her husband, Arshdeep Singh.

They are believed to have flown to India on March 22 along with six children. Two days earlier, police had been asked by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to do a welfare check on the children at the couple’s home. During that visit, Rodriguez-Singh told officers that Noel was staying with family in Mexico.

Spencer said that Rodriguez-Singh “has been known by relatives to be abusive and neglectful to Noel.” Also, he said, investigators learned through interviews that Rodriguez-Singh had referred to Noel as “evil, possessed or having a demon in him” and believed he’d harm the twins.

Police have said that Noel suffers from numerous physical and developmental challenges.

“Relatives and witnesses stated that food and water were often withheld from Noel because Cindy did not like changing Noel’s dirty diapers,” Spencer said. “A relative even witnessed Cindy strike Noel in the face with keys because he drank water.”

Spencer said that on Nov. 1, 2022, Rodriguez-Singh got passport photos for all of the children living with her except for Noel. And then, the next day, she applied for passports for herself and all of the children except for Noel.

Spencer said that in November, Rodriguez-Singh began to try to explain Noel’s absence with “various stories,” including that he was either with his biological father or aunt in Mexico, or that she’d sold him to a woman in a grocery store parking lot. Spencer said that investigators have looked into all of those stories and none were true.

United States News

CORRECTS THE POSITIONS OF WILLIAMS AND NEWSOME - Dedrick Williams, left, Trayvon Newsome, center, a...

Associated Press

3 men get life for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three men were given life sentences on Thursday for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000. Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each eight days of deliberations. Prosecutors had not sought […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to members of the press inside the Rotunda of the state ...

Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges Youngkin’s limits on felon voting rights

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A discretionary process being used by Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkgin to decide which felons can get their voting rights back is unconstitutional and could lead to decisions based on an applicant’s political affiliations or views, a lawsuit filed Thursday argued. Youngkin’s administration recently confirmed it had shifted away from an at […]

16 hours ago

Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Thre...

Associated Press

Chicago firefighter dead in high-rise blaze had heart attack

CHICAGO (AP) — A firefighter who died while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side died of a heart attack, autopsy results released Thursday showed. Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the autopsy results released by the Cook County medical examiner. Tchoryk “went down” on the […]

16 hours ago

FILE — FBI investigators remove a backhoe seized from the Crawford, N.Y., property of former Bria...

Associated Press

Ex-New York suburban officer convicted in killing of 4

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York suburban police officer turned drug dealer was convicted Thursday in the strangulation death of one man and the execution-style murders of three others. cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious sexual predator and financier. The bodies were recovered in December 2016, about eight months after the four […]

16 hours ago

FILE - This combo of Jan. 6, 2022, booking photos provided by the Midwest City, Okla., Jail shows O...

Associated Press

Oklahoma AG to drop charges against GOP Rep. and his wife

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Criminal charges against a Republican state lawmaker in Oklahoma that accused him of abusing his power by changing state law so his wife could become a tag agent are being dropped, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said on Thursday. Drummond said in a letter that he was dismissing charges against state Rep. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said. Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press Thursday that Coolio’s cause of death was fentanyl and that he also […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Police: Texas boy, 6, not seen since last fall believed dead