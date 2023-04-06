Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Students displaced after fire at Grand Canyon University campus apartment

Apr 6, 2023

PHOENIX – Six Grand Canyon University students were displaced after a fire Thursday at a campus housing complex, authorities said.

Nobody was injured during the midday incident at North Rim Apartments near Camelback Road and 31st Avenue, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

“Initial reports from bystanders state the origin of the blaze started with an appliance food fryer, but investigators are on site looking into the exact cause of the flames,” Capt. Scott Douglas said in the release.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. and encountered a fire in a first-floor unit.

Crews cleared the apartment and adjoining units of occupants while working to extinguish the flames before they could spread.

The fire department’s community assistance team and the university were working on housing options for the displaced students.

The GCU campus has 17 apartment complexes and 12 residence halls.

