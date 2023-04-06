PHOENIX – Six Grand Canyon University students were displaced after a fire Thursday at a campus housing complex, authorities said.

Nobody was injured during the midday incident at North Rim Apartments near Camelback Road and 31st Avenue, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

“Initial reports from bystanders state the origin of the blaze started with an appliance food fryer, but investigators are on site looking into the exact cause of the flames,” Capt. Scott Douglas said in the release.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. and encountered a fire in a first-floor unit.

Six uninjured students have been displaced today following an apartment fire at the North Rim Apartment Complex on the the campus of Grand Canyon University. The Phoenix Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire around noon today with no injuries being reported. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/kjHn00lL1T — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 6, 2023

Crews cleared the apartment and adjoining units of occupants while working to extinguish the flames before they could spread.

The fire department’s community assistance team and the university were working on housing options for the displaced students.

The GCU campus has 17 apartment complexes and 12 residence halls.

