Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Maine Mom: School wrong to help, hide gender transition

Apr 6, 2023, 12:32 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman is suing a school district whose counselor encouraged her teen’s social gender transition, providing a chest binder and using a new name and pronouns, without consulting parents.

It’s the latest lawsuit to pit a parent’s right to supervise their children’s health and education against a minor’s right to privacy when confiding in a mental health professional. A similar earlier this year. In Massachusetts, parents are suing a middle school for not telling them their two pre-teens were using different names and pronouns.

The federal lawsuit in Maine argues the mother of the 13-year-old student has a “right to control and direct the care, custody, education, upbringing and healthcare decisions of her children,” and that Great Salt Bay Community School violated her constitutional right by keeping gender-affirming treatments from parents.

Civil rights advocates and sexuality under federal law, and that counselors need to be able to keep conversations with students confidential if they want to maintain trust.

Administrators at the Maine school add that confidentiality requirements have prevented them from responding to “a grossly inaccurate and one-sided story” that began circulating on social media. The superintendent didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Amber Lavigne, of Newcastle, Maine, filed the lawsuit after being unsatisfied with the school’s response after she became concerned by the discovery of the chest binder in her child’s belongings in December. The compression clothing allows people to better conceal their breasts under clothing.

Lavigne’s child told her that a school counselor provided the chest binder at the school and provided instruction on how to use it, according to the lawsuit. The mother also says the school was also calling her child by a different name and pronouns.

The Goldwater Institute, an Arizona-based conservative and libertarian think tank, is lead counsel on the lawsuit filed Tuesday. It argues the Maine mother’s rights trump state statute allowing school counselors to keep information private.

Along with legislation banning surgical and pharmacological A 2022 Arizona law expands the rights of parents to know anything their children tell a teacher or school counselor.

“I deserve to know what’s happening to my child. The secrecy needs to stop,” said Lavigne, who is now homeschooling her teenager, in a statement released by the institute.

___

Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David_Sharp_AP

United States News

North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham announces she is switching affiliation to the Republican Pa...

Associated Press

Newly veto-proof North Carolina GOP files transgender bans

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — On the heels of a Democratic state lawmaker’s seismic shift to the Republican Party, North Carolina Republicans have filed a flurry of bills aimed at transgender youth as they look to capitalize on their newly attained supermajority. Five Senate bills filed this week before the chamber’s Thursday filing deadline would ban […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three Alaska Native tribes have sued to block what they say would be one of the largest gold mines in the world, arguing that federal agencies failed to properly analyze health and environmental concerns for the project in southwest Alaska. Tribes from the communities of Kwethluk, Tuluksak and Bethel filed a […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah woman who died in ice climbing accident saved another

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City woman who died in a weekend ice climbing accident is being credited with saving the life of a fellow climber by pushing her out of the way when the ice above them fractured, officials said. Meg O’Neill, 41, and two others were climbing the 420 foot […]

13 hours ago

A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was fata...

Associated Press

Few details in SF stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Details of how tech executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday were scarce as friends and family continued to mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry. San Francisco police found Lee, 43, on the sidewalk in front of […]

13 hours ago

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over the Venice Fishing Pier Thursday morning, April 6, 2023, a...

Associated Press

Police: 4 dead in plane crash off Florida’s Gulf Coast

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two men and two women have been recovered following a small plane crash just off Florida’s Gulf Coast, police said Thursday. The plane had just taken off from Venice Airport when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico west of the city’s fishing pier just after 9:30 p.m. […]

13 hours ago

FILE - An American Red Cross Disaster Relief van sits outside the Camas Church of the Nazarene, Oct...

Associated Press

Americans know very little about charities, new poll finds

The first comprehensive poll to measure public attitudes on foundations and nonprofits offers signs that charitable organizations are more trusted than other institutions, such as businesses, governments, and the news media. But it shows many warning signs for nonprofits, given how little Americans know about charities and the pessimism they have about the ability of […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Maine Mom: School wrong to help, hide gender transition