KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Coyotes, Phoenix up legal battle over Tempe arena district, Hobbs bans TikTok

Apr 6, 2023, 12:02 PM

(Courtesy Arizona Coyotes)

KTAR.com

PHOENIX – It’s been a historic week in the U.S. and Arizona’s headlines remain filled with updates on ongoing controversy.

If you need a quick way to catch up with this week’s top stories in the state, check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup, the podcast that has you covered when it come to the biggest headlines in Arizona.

This is some of what the podcast covered this week:

Arizona Coyotes sue Phoenix for $2.3 billion over proposed Tempe arena district

The Valley’s NHL team, the Arizona Coyotes, sued the city this week for alleged interference in the team’s proposed entertainment district that could be built in Tempe.

This came after Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport sued regarding the entertainment district’s proposed plans to include an apartment complex that would be impacted by the airport’s flight path.

It is part of an ongoing battle between the two cities leading up to the May 16th public vote on the plan for a new entertainment district that would become the new home for the Arizona
Coyotes.

Gov. Katie Hobbs bans TikTok on state devices

Following other states and the federal government’s lead, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday a ban on the social media app TikTok on all state-owned devices.

It came just hours after the state’s attorney general called for a similar ban within her agency.

This week, Arizona State University also evoked the ban on all ASU-owned devices.

Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts

Former President Donald Trump was indicted and arraigned after a prolonged investigation from the New York District Attorney’s Office.

The office believes it has enough evidence to prove that Trump paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels with campaign funds during his 2016 run to the White House.

Arizona presidential historians, attorney and political experts weighed in on what this means for Trump, the presidency and the country.

Arizona News

KTAR.com

Double dose of sports with D-backs, Suns means heavy downtown Phoenix traffic Thursday

Simultaneous Diamondbacks and Suns games in downtown Phoenix will create heavier than normal traffic on Thursday evening.

12 hours ago

KTAR.com

Phoenix City Council votes down development delay at mobile home parks

The Phoenix City Council on Wednesday rejected a proposed moratorium on development at three mobile home parks during a meeting that saw public comments shut down.

12 hours ago

Kevin Stone

Arizona snowplow operators lauded as ‘heroes of the highways’ after busy winter

The Arizona Department of Transportation said its snowplow fleet logged 1.2 million miles while keeping roadways clear this winter.

12 hours ago

Taylor Tasler

Supporters gather in Goodyear firefighter’s effort to get work-related cancer claim covered

Hundreds of firefighters and supporters gathered in Phoenix after a company denied a Goodyear firefighters work-related cancer claim.

12 hours ago

KTAR.com

Arizona gets nearly $28B for infrastructure repairs on water delivery systems

Arizona will receive nearly $28 billion in funding for four projects that need repairs to improve water delivery systems.

12 hours ago

KTAR.com

Retired firefighter saves 2 kids from burning Phoenix home

A retired firefighter found himself at the right place at the right time to rescue two girls from a burning Phoenix home.

12 hours ago

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(Pexels Photo)

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)

