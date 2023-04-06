PHOENIX – It’s been a historic week in the U.S. and Arizona’s headlines remain filled with updates on ongoing controversy.

If you need a quick way to catch up with this week’s top stories in the state, check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup, the podcast that has you covered when it come to the biggest headlines in Arizona.

This is some of what the podcast covered this week:

Arizona Coyotes sue Phoenix for $2.3 billion over proposed Tempe arena district

The Valley’s NHL team, the Arizona Coyotes, sued the city this week for alleged interference in the team’s proposed entertainment district that could be built in Tempe.

This came after Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport sued regarding the entertainment district’s proposed plans to include an apartment complex that would be impacted by the airport’s flight path.

It is part of an ongoing battle between the two cities leading up to the May 16th public vote on the plan for a new entertainment district that would become the new home for the Arizona

Coyotes.

Gov. Katie Hobbs bans TikTok on state devices

Following other states and the federal government’s lead, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday a ban on the social media app TikTok on all state-owned devices.

It came just hours after the state’s attorney general called for a similar ban within her agency.

This week, Arizona State University also evoked the ban on all ASU-owned devices.

Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts

Former President Donald Trump was indicted and arraigned after a prolonged investigation from the New York District Attorney’s Office.

The office believes it has enough evidence to prove that Trump paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels with campaign funds during his 2016 run to the White House.

Arizona presidential historians, attorney and political experts weighed in on what this means for Trump, the presidency and the country.

Follow @taylorkinnerup

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.