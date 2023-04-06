Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board admits he took bribes

Apr 6, 2023, 7:48 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The former head of a Michigan medical marijuana licensing board has agreed to plead guilty to accepting $110,000 in bribes when he led the panel over a two-year period, authorities said Thursday.

Rick Johnson acknowledged in a signed court filing that he acted “corruptly” when he accepted cash and other benefits to help businesses get licenses.

Charges against Johnson and three other men were announced by U.S. Attorney Mark Totten at a press conference near the Capitol in Lansing.

Johnson, 70, was chairman of the marijuana board for two years until spring 2019. The Republican years earlier also was a powerful lawmaker, serving as House speaker from 2001 through 2004.

“Public corruption is a poison to any democracy. … That poison is especially toxic here,” Totten said. “The marijuana industry has been likened to a modern-day gold rush, a new frontier where participants can stake their claim and just maybe return big rewards.”

The marijuana board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.

A message seeking comment from Johnson’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Agreements with Johnson and others to plead guilty were filed simultaneously with charges in federal court in Grand Rapids. All are cooperating with investigators, which could help them at sentencing.

Johnson accepted $110,200 in cash and benefits from at least two companies while voting in favor of granting them marijuana licenses, according to the bribery charge.

Johnson “provided valuable non-public information about the anticipated rules and operation of the board and assistance with license application matters,” the court filing states.

John Dalaly, who got a marijuana business license, has agreed to plead guilty to providing at least $68,200 in cash and other benefits to Johnson, including two private flights to Canada, according to court documents.

Two lobbyists, Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to pass bribes to Johnson, filings show.

Brown voluntarily spoke to federal agents for hours in 2020 before he had a lawyer, defense attorney David Griem said.

“I only fight cases that I can win at trial or the government gives me no choice, the offer is so bad. We’re not going to fight this,” Griem told The Associated Press.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board in 2019, a few months after taking office, and put oversight of the industry inside a state agency.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. A decade later, voters approved the recreational use of marijuana.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

FILE - A fast-moving wildfire looms over homes outside of Panama City, Fla., March 4, 2022. Florida...

Associated Press

Wildfire threat grows as Florida drought gets steadily worse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The threat of wildfires is growing in Florida over the coming weeks as more than half the state is experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions likely to persist until rainy season resumes around mid-May, state and federal officials said Thursday. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center reported Thursday that […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Guard who was fired over anti-Muslim meme is reinstated

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prison guard who was fired in 2021, several years after posting what was determined by the state to be an anti-Muslim meme on Facebook, has been reinstated to his job. An arbitrator ruled in February that Anthony Marlak’s termination was an excessive response by the state Department of Correction […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma

CARNEY, Okla. (AP) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was among a series of six tremors that struck central Oklahoma on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or serious damage were reported following the quakes that also included a magnitude 3.3 temblor and began early Thursday near the town of Carney, about […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Winona LaDuke speaks out against the Enbridge Energy Line 3 decision, June 28, 2018, in St. ...

Associated Press

Native activist LaDuke resigns from environmental group

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Native American activist Winona LaDuke has resigned as executive director of the Indigenous-led environmental group Honor the Earth after the organization lost a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former employee. LaDuke announced her resignation Wednesday in a Facebook post, saying she failed Margaret Campbell by not responding sufficiently to her allegations […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Ellie Goulding thinks we all need to be more selfish

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Throughout her career, Ellie Goulding has been candid about the drawbacks of fame. Although she remembers being a self-conscious teenager, Goulding said her struggles with panic attacks, anxiety and insecurity about how she looks were exacerbated in the early stages of her stardom. “I was kind of thrust into this world,” […]

10 hours ago

FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep. Glori...

Associated Press

GOP lawmakers consider expelling Democrats over gun protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House is preparing to vote Thursday on whether to expel three Democratic members for their demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting, an extraordinary move that the chamber has used only a handful of times since the Civil War. six people, including three children, were fatally […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board admits he took bribes