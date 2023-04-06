Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bottle battle: Boston talks of banning tiny bottles of booze

Apr 6, 2023, 6:36 AM

An empty miniature bottle that once contained liquor rests on a street near a sidewalk, Monday, Apr...

An empty miniature bottle that once contained liquor rests on a street near a sidewalk, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Boston. A Boston city councilor has proposed barring city liquor stores from selling the single-serve bottles that hold 100 milliliters or less of booze both as a way to address alcohol abuse and excessive litter. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — The little bottles of booze at Huntington Wine and Liquor are displayed prominently at the front counter of the Boston store, some stacked neatly in display cases, others tossed haphazardly in trays.

Steven Rubin, whose family has owned the store since 1970, estimates that they account for up to 15% of his sales.

“They are a major part of our business, and have a high profit margin,” he said.

But he might be on the verge of losing those sales.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo has proposed banning city liquor stores from selling the bottles that hold from 50 to 100 milliliters (1.7 to 3.4 fluid ounces), which he says would address both alcohol abuse and excessive litter.

“The fact that this handled even one of these two issues would have been enough for me,” Arroyo said at city hall hearing on the issue on Monday. “The fact that it plays in both of these issues I think is an overwhelming reason to move forward with something like this.”

The little bottles are favored by people who want to drink in their vehicles because they are easy to hide from police and the empties can just be tossed out the window, Arroyo said.

Parents have told him that they are also preferred by underage drinkers because they’re easy to hide.

The ultimate decision on a ban on minis rests with the city’s Licensing Board, which regulates the city’s roughly 280 liquor stores. Board Chair Kathleen Joyce said Monday that applicants for new licenses or license transfers are already asked to voluntarily agree not to sell the little bottles.

Other Massachusetts communities that have banned the sale of the tiny bottles have seen benefits, Arroyo said.

Chelsea, the city just to the north of Boston in 2018 became the first municipality in the state to ban liquor stores from selling the bottles that cost as little as 99 cents.

The city’s ambulance service responded to 742 calls for alcohol-related issues in 2017 — and then 556 in 2018, when the ban was in place for about half the year, Arroyo said in his proposal.

The number of people taken into protective custody dropped by 20% the first two years of the ban and alcohol-related hospitalizations plummeted, Chelsea police Chief Keith Houghton said in a recent interview.

“It wasn’t just the aesthetic problems, with bottles everywhere, we were dealing with public intoxication, we were taking people into protective custody and transporting them to the hospital,” he said.

A ban would also benefit the environment, Arroyo said.

The discarded bottles, found clustered by the side of the road, in parks, and in waterways, are not biodegradable or recyclable. In the Hyde Park neighborhood that Arroyo represents, a community volunteer cleanup crew collected 10,000 of the bottles in two months, he said.

Banning the sale of miniature bottles had a measurable effect on reducing litter in Falmouth, Alan Robinson, chair of the Falmouth Solid Waste Advisory Committee, said in a recent telephone interview.

Before the Cape Cod community banned their sale in 2021, 32% of the items picked up during roadside community trash collections were the small bottles, he said. Since then, roughly 6% of the litter items are minis.

“It has made such a difference,” said Robinson, adding that “everyone he speaks with” reports fewer of these tiny bottles.

Liquor stores are pushing back.

When the bottles are banned, locally owned businesses suffer financially, and the underlying problems of litter and alcohol abuse aren’t adequately addressed, Robert Mellion, the executive director of the Massachusetts Package Store Association, said in a recent telephone interview.

When Chelsea banned the sale of the bottles, the local stores saw a collective $6 million loss in business in several months, while stores in neighboring communities like East Boston and Everett experienced higher sales.

“So people were still buying them, they just moved over the next community,” he said.

Or, Rubin said, they simply buy a larger bottle of alcohol.

“If you eliminate the 50 milliliter and 100 milliliter bottles, all you do is create a market for the larger bottles, and how does that address alcoholism?” he said. “People just buy the next size up and drink more.”

Rubin and Mellion acknowledge that the little bottles are a trash problem, but a sales ban is not the answer.

The 800-member Massachusetts Package Store Association supports an expanded bottle bill that would include a deposit on the miniature bottles, Mellion said.

“I think there we have a statewide solution to the trash problem,” he said

Jim Rossi, a Huntington Wine and Liquor customer who stopped in the store on a recent afternoon for some beer and tiny bottles of cinnamon whisky, agreed.

“If they’re worried about the litter, why don’t they put a deposit on them?” he said. “People would be snapping them up from the streets for the deposit just like they do with the discarded cans.”

United States News

Associated Press

Guard who was fired over anti-Muslim meme is reinstated

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prison guard who was fired in 2021, several years after posting what was determined by the state to be an anti-Muslim meme on Facebook, has been reinstated to his job. An arbitrator ruled in February that Anthony Marlak’s termination was an excessive response by the state Department of Correction […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma

CARNEY, Okla. (AP) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was among a series of six tremors that struck central Oklahoma on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or serious damage were reported following the quakes that also included a magnitude 3.3 temblor and began early Thursday near the town of Carney, about […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Winona LaDuke speaks out against the Enbridge Energy Line 3 decision, June 28, 2018, in St. ...

Associated Press

Native activist LaDuke resigns from environmental group

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Native American activist Winona LaDuke has resigned as executive director of the Indigenous-led environmental group Honor the Earth after the organization lost a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former employee. LaDuke announced her resignation Wednesday in a Facebook post, saying she failed Margaret Campbell by not responding sufficiently to her allegations […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board admits he took bribes

The former head of a Michigan medical marijuana licensing board has agreed to plead guilty to accepting $110,000 in bribes when he led the panel over a two-year period, authorities said Thursday. Rick Johnson acknowledged in a signed court filing that he acted “corruptly” when he accepted cash and other benefits to help businesses get […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Ellie Goulding thinks we all need to be more selfish

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Throughout her career, Ellie Goulding has been candid about the drawbacks of fame. Although she remembers being a self-conscious teenager, Goulding said her struggles with panic attacks, anxiety and insecurity about how she looks were exacerbated in the early stages of her stardom. “I was kind of thrust into this world,” […]

10 hours ago

FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep. Glori...

Associated Press

GOP lawmakers consider expelling Democrats over gun protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House is preparing to vote Thursday on whether to expel three Democratic members for their demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting, an extraordinary move that the chamber has used only a handful of times since the Civil War. six people, including three children, were fatally […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Bottle battle: Boston talks of banning tiny bottles of booze