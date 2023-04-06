Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in Mesa BoSa Donuts shooting of employee, customer

Apr 5, 2023, 9:28 PM

(Mesa Police Department Photo)...

(Mesa Police Department Photo)

(Mesa Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX —  A suspect in a Mesa shooting over the weekend at BoSa Donuts was arrested on Wednesday, authorities announced.

Donald D. Williams, 30, was booked into jail on eleven charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Police said Williams walked into the shop at Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he shot an employee and a customer.

RELATED STORIES

Williams allegedly also fired his weapon at two other employees but they were not injured in the shooting, police said.

Police said during an interview with detectives Williams gave them information regarding where we he disposed of the handgun.

Detectives are working to retrieve the weapon.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Southwest Gas devoted to serving community through sustainable energy

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on Southwest Gas, a company devoted to serving the community through providing sustainable energy.

21 hours ago

Aaron Gunches (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Getty Images Photos)...

Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court denies bid to reschedule execution

The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to reschedule 2002 murderer Ted Price's execution that had been set for Thursday.

21 hours ago

(Peoria Police Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Peoria police seeking suspects in string of vehicle burglaries

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two suspects accused in a string of vehicle burglaries last week.

21 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Arizona Lottery)...

KTAR.com

Two winning lottery tickets sold in Valley, including $265K jackpot

Two draw-game players who bought their tickets in the Valley are walking around with winners, including one for a jackpot, state lottery officials said.

21 hours ago

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs bans TikTok on state-owned devices

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday issued an executive order banning social media app TikTok on state-owned devices.

21 hours ago

From left, Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán (Facebook Photos)...

Kevin Stone

2 prominent Democrats join 2024 race for Ruben Gallego’s seat in Congress

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari announced her candidacy Tuesday, and state Sen. Raquel Terán followed suit Wednesday.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Suspect arrested in Mesa BoSa Donuts shooting of employee, customer