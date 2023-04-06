Suspect arrested in Mesa BoSa Donuts shooting of employee, customer

PHOENIX — A suspect in a Mesa shooting over the weekend at BoSa Donuts was arrested on Wednesday, authorities announced.

Donald D. Williams, 30, was booked into jail on eleven charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Police said Williams walked into the shop at Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he shot an employee and a customer.

Williams allegedly also fired his weapon at two other employees but they were not injured in the shooting, police said.

Police said during an interview with detectives Williams gave them information regarding where we he disposed of the handgun.

Detectives are working to retrieve the weapon.

