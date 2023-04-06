PHOENIX — Arizona will receive nearly $28 million in funding for four projects that need repairs to improve water delivery systems.

Funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is heading to four projects in Yuma and along the Arizona-California border.

“These projects have been identified through a rigorous process and is a testament to the Bureau of Reclamation’s commitment to deliver water to future generations,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said in the release.

“As we manage through changing climate, we must look to the safety of our projects to ensure that we can continue to provide clean, reliable water to communities, irrigators and ecosystems across the west.”

The largest allotment of $10.2 million is heading to a project involving the Brock Reservoir Forebay located 25 miles west of Yuma.

Funding will go toward replacing gates and frames, or by implementing operations and maintenance recommendations to replace bronze seats, coat metal and refurbish frames, pending nondestructive testing.

North of the reservoir, near Blythe, over $7 million will go toward rehabilitating approximately four miles of gravel road from the Cibola Oxbow Bridge to Farmers Bridge.

In Yuma, $6.5 million will head toward funding all or portions of replacement of failed and aging High-Density Poly Ethelene Advanced Drainage System Pipe that had been installed when Highway 95 was being expanded in the mid-1990s.

Finally, $4 million will go toward funding the partial dredging of the Laguna Dam Settling Basin.

Other states chosen to receive funding were: California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.

