Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona gets nearly $28M for infrastructure repairs on water delivery systems

Apr 6, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 1:02 pm

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona will receive nearly $28 million in funding for four projects that need repairs to improve water delivery systems.

Funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is heading to four projects in Yuma and along the Arizona-California border.

“These projects have been identified through a rigorous process and is a testament to the Bureau of Reclamation’s commitment to deliver water to future generations,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said in the release.

“As we manage through changing climate, we must look to the safety of our projects to ensure that we can continue to provide clean, reliable water to communities, irrigators and ecosystems across the west.”

RELATED STORIES

The largest allotment of $10.2 million is heading to a project involving the Brock Reservoir Forebay located 25 miles west of Yuma.

Funding will go toward replacing gates and frames, or by implementing operations and maintenance recommendations to replace bronze seats, coat metal and refurbish frames, pending nondestructive testing.

North of the reservoir, near Blythe, over $7 million will go toward rehabilitating approximately four miles of gravel road from the Cibola Oxbow Bridge to Farmers Bridge.

In Yuma, $6.5 million will head toward funding all or portions of replacement of failed and aging High-Density Poly Ethelene Advanced Drainage System Pipe that had been installed when Highway 95 was being expanded in the mid-1990s.

Finally, $4 million will go toward funding the partial dredging of the Laguna Dam Settling Basin.

Other states chosen to receive funding were: California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A screenshot of police body camera footage shows Scottsdale police questioning Yessenia Garcia on M...

Kevin Stone

Scottsdale approves $200,000 payment to settle wrongful arrest lawsuit

Scottsdale settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who said police ignored evidence of her innocence before arresting her in 2020.

13 hours ago

(Courtesy Arizona Coyotes)...

Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Coyotes, Phoenix up legal battle over Tempe arena district, Hobbs bans TikTok

This week, Arizona's News Roundup catches you up on the latest Coyotes arena drama, a Katie Hobbs TikTok ban and more.

13 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Arizona Diamondbacks, left, Christian Petersen/Getty Images, right)...

KTAR.com

Double dose of sports with D-backs, Suns means heavy downtown Phoenix traffic Thursday

Simultaneous Diamondbacks and Suns games in downtown Phoenix will create heavier than normal traffic on Thursday evening.

13 hours ago

(Screenshot/Google Maps)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix City Council votes down development delay at mobile home parks

The Phoenix City Council on Wednesday rejected a proposed moratorium on development at three mobile home parks during a meeting that saw public comments shut down.

13 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photos)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona snowplow operators lauded as ‘heroes of the highways’ after busy winter

The Arizona Department of Transportation said its snowplow fleet logged 1.2 million miles while keeping roadways clear this winter.

13 hours ago

Follow @OatleyTasler...

Taylor Tasler

Supporters gather in Goodyear firefighter’s effort to get work-related cancer claim covered

Hundreds of firefighters and supporters gathered in Phoenix after a company denied a Goodyear firefighters work-related cancer claim.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...

Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.

Arizona gets nearly $28M for infrastructure repairs on water delivery systems