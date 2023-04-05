Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Connecticut woman shot by officer gets $1.1M settlement

Apr 5, 2023, 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who was seriously injured when a police officer opened fire on her and her boyfriend as they sat in a car unarmed has settled a lawsuit over the shooting for about $1.1 million.

Stephanie Washington was struck four times when Hamden officer Devin Eaton fired 13 bullets at the stopped car in New Haven on April 16, 2019, according to her lawsuit and a prosecutor’s investigation that found the shooting unjustified. She suffered multiple injuries, including spine and hip area fractures, a graze wound to her forehead and enduring trauma, the lawsuit said.

The shooting sparked was sentenced to probation and community service — punishment that also drew criticism from Washington and her supporters for being too lenient.

Eaton and the town of Hamden, two of several defendants in the federal court lawsuit, did not admit liability in the settlement, which was first reported Wednesday by the New Haven Register after it obtained a copy through a public records request.

“I’m glad that it’s been resolved,” Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett told the Register.

Phone and email messages seeking comment were left for Washington, her lawyer and Eaton’s attorney Wednesday.

Eaton stopped the couple’s car in New Haven because it matched the description of a car linked to a reported attempted robbery in Hamden, police said. Washington’s boyfriend, Paul Witherspoon III, was driving and Washington was in the passenger seat.

Eaton’s body-camera video showed Witherspoon starting to exit the car and appearing to raise his hands when Eaton begins shooting. Witherspoon then quickly got back into the vehicle. He was not injured. Eaton believed Witherspoon had a gun, officials said.

A Yale University officer, Terrance Pollock, fired his gun three times at the car. A prosecutor found his shooting to be justified because he believed Eaton and Witherspoon were exchanging gunfire. Pollock suffered a graze wound from a bullet fired by Eaton, officials said.

Advocates including the state NAACP and local clergy protested the shooting. Washington, Witherspoon, Eaton and Pollock are Black.

United States News

FILE - This March 5, 2020 booking photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office sho...

Associated Press

Stepmom in murder trial over boy’s death says ‘I don’t kill’

DENVER (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old Colorado boy missing for nearly three weeks, called his then-wife and wished her a happy Valentine’s Day. Then, as law enforcement listened in, Albert Stauch pressed Letecia Stauch, who is now on trial for killing the boy, for details about what happened to his son, Gannon. During […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Defense Department detains hotel guest in training mix-up

BOSTON (AP) — Participants in a Department of Defense training exercise at a Boston hotel entered the wrong room Tuesday and mistakenly detained a hotel guest instead of the person assigned the role of the person to be detained, according to the FBI. The mistake happened about 10 p.m. with the Boston Division of the […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams speaks to volunteers during an elect...

Associated Press

Georgia’s Stacey Abrams to join faculty at Howard University

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Stacey Abrams will join the faculty at Howard University in Washington, D.C., the next step in her reemergence after the Democrat lost her second bid to be governor of Georgia last year to Republican Brian Kemp. Howard, one of the nation’s top historically Black colleges, said it was appointing Abrams as […]

17 hours ago

The children's book "You Are Home With Me," illustrated by Mitchell Thomas Watley, is shown at a bo...

Associated Press

Publisher drops children’s illustrator for anti-trans notes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A children’s book illustrator from Alaska known for drawing mother-baby animal pairs like sea otters and wolves was dropped by his publisher this week after authorities allege he left transphobic notes threatening children. Mitchell Thomas Watley, 47, will have a preliminary hearing April 11 in Juneau on a single count of […]

17 hours ago

Nathan Chasing Horse sits alone during a court hearing on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. T...

Associated Press

Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former “Dances With Wolves” actor accused of toss out a sweeping indictment against him, saying two Las Vegas area women identified as victims wanted to have sex with him. One of the women was younger than 16 — the age of consent in Nevada — when she says Nathan Chasing […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Televis...

Associated Press

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death. Irvin Cartagena’s plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs was entered in Manhattan federal court. Sentencing was set by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams for Aug. 18, when […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Connecticut woman shot by officer gets $1.1M settlement