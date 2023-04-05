Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’

Apr 5, 2023, 2:03 PM

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April 15,...

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April 15, 2013, in Washington. Twitter has labeled National Public Radio (NPR) as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site Wednesday, April 5, 2023, a move some worried could undermine public confidence in the news organization. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has labeled National Public Radio as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site, a move some worried Wednesday could undermine public confidence in the news organization.

NPR said it was disturbed to see the description added to all of the tweets that it sends out, with John Lansing, its president and CEO, calling it “unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way.”

It was unclear why Twitter made the move. Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, quoted a definition of state-affiliated media in the company’s guidelines as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

“Seems accurate,” Musk tweeted in a reply to NPR.

NPR does receive U.S. government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The company said it accounts for less than 1% of NPR’s annual operating budget. But until Wednesday, the same Twitter guidelines said that “state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the United States, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy.”

NPR has now been removed from that sentence on Twitter’s website.

Asked for comment, Twitter’s press office responded with an automated poop emoji.

The move came just days after Twitter verification check mark.

“NPR and our member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide,” Lansing said. “NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable.”

The literary organization PEN America, in calling for Twitter to reverse the move, underlined that NPR “assiduously maintains editorial independence.”

Liz Woolery, PEN America’s digital policy leader, said Twitter’s decision was “a dangerous move that could further undermine public confidence in reliable news sources.”

United States News

FILE - This March 5, 2020 booking photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office sho...

Associated Press

Stepmom in murder trial over boy’s death says ‘I don’t kill’

DENVER (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old Colorado boy missing for nearly three weeks, called his then-wife and wished her a happy Valentine’s Day. Then, as law enforcement listened in, Albert Stauch pressed Letecia Stauch, who is now on trial for killing the boy, for details about what happened to his son, Gannon. During […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Defense Department detains hotel guest in training mix-up

BOSTON (AP) — Participants in a Department of Defense training exercise at a Boston hotel entered the wrong room Tuesday and mistakenly detained a hotel guest instead of the person assigned the role of the person to be detained, according to the FBI. The mistake happened about 10 p.m. with the Boston Division of the […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams speaks to volunteers during an elect...

Associated Press

Georgia’s Stacey Abrams to join faculty at Howard University

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Stacey Abrams will join the faculty at Howard University in Washington, D.C., the next step in her reemergence after the Democrat lost her second bid to be governor of Georgia last year to Republican Brian Kemp. Howard, one of the nation’s top historically Black colleges, said it was appointing Abrams as […]

17 hours ago

The children's book "You Are Home With Me," illustrated by Mitchell Thomas Watley, is shown at a bo...

Associated Press

Publisher drops children’s illustrator for anti-trans notes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A children’s book illustrator from Alaska known for drawing mother-baby animal pairs like sea otters and wolves was dropped by his publisher this week after authorities allege he left transphobic notes threatening children. Mitchell Thomas Watley, 47, will have a preliminary hearing April 11 in Juneau on a single count of […]

17 hours ago

Nathan Chasing Horse sits alone during a court hearing on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. T...

Associated Press

Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former “Dances With Wolves” actor accused of toss out a sweeping indictment against him, saying two Las Vegas area women identified as victims wanted to have sex with him. One of the women was younger than 16 — the age of consent in Nevada — when she says Nathan Chasing […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Televis...

Associated Press

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death. Irvin Cartagena’s plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs was entered in Manhattan federal court. Sentencing was set by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams for Aug. 18, when […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...

Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.

NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’