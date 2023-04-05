Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Former execs accused of marketing faulty lead test devices

Apr 5, 2023, 12:37 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOSTON (AP) — Three former executives of a company that makes machines that test lead levels in humans deliberately concealed a problem with the devices that produced falsely low results for tens of thousands of children, federal prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday.

The children, as well as pregnant people and others, faced serious health risks because of the inaccurate test results, prosecutors said.

Amy Winslow, Reba Daoust, and Mohammad Hossein Maleknia — all former executives at Magellan Diagnostics Inc. — were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud an agency of the U.S., and introduction of misbranded medical devices into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Winslow, 51, of Needham, is the former CEO; Maleknia, 64, of Bonita Springs, Florida, is the former chief operating officer; and Daoust, 66, of Amesbury, is the former director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs.

“We allege that these defendants deceived customers and the FDA about the reliability of medical tests that detected lead levels,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “By doing so, we assert that they endangered the health and lives of incredibly vulnerable victims.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no safe level of lead in the blood, Rollins said.

Children can be exposed to lead through old paint, contaminated dust and drinking water that passes through lead pipes. The metal accumulates in the body, and at high levels, it can damage organs and cause seizures. Even at lower levels, it can harm brain development and lead to attention and behavior problems.

BJ Trach, an attorney for Winslow, called the charges “misguided.”

“She did not commit any crimes, and this prosecution, inexplicably initiated so many years after the events at issue, should never have been brought,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to Amy having her day in court, and we are confident she will be vindicated.”

He called her an effective leader through difficult times who left the company amicably five years ago.

An email was left with an attorney for Daoust. No attorney was listed for Maleknia in court records.

The devices in question, marketed under the names LeadCare Ultra, LeadCare II and LeadCare Plus, tested lead levels through blood draws or fingersticks and accounted for more than half of all blood lead tests conducted in the U.S. from 2013 through 2017, prosecutors said.

The three former executives knew of the problem as far back as 2013 but released the products to the market without informing customers or the FDA, prosecutors said.

“We believe these executives knew about this malfunction for years but failed to come clean to their customers and the FDA about it in order to boost their company’s bottom line,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, head of the FBI’s Boston office.

One reason was because Winslow and Maleknia thought a possible sale of Magellan would be jeopardized if the malfunction were known, prosecutors said. Magellan, based in Billerica, Massachusetts, was acquired by Meridian Bioscience Inc. for $66 million in 2016, and only then did the defendants notify customers and the FDA about the problem, prosecutors said.

Winslow received a bonus of approximately $2 million, and Maleknia received a bonus of about $448,000 from the sale.

The FDA issued a recall of the faulty products.

Cincinnati-based Meridian in a statement Wednesday said it has cooperated with investigators, is involved in settlement discussions with the Justice Department and that the company itself has not been charged.

The company’s current line of LeadCare products have been cleared by the FDA and remain available for clinical use, the company said.

United States News

Associated Press

Report: Los Angeles police killed 14 people in 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In 2022, Los Angeles police shot and killed 14 people — 60% of everyone who was struck by officers’ bullets — according to a report released Wednesday. LAPD officers opened fire 31 times last year, striking 23 people and missing their target in eight other situations, the department’s annual Use of […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This image provided by the Knoxville Police Department shows police video footage from the F...
Associated Press

Hospital: Treatment, discharge of woman who died appropriate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman who died after being discharged from a Tennessee hospital and forced to leave despite her pleas for more help received appropriate medical treatment, the hospital said, but changes were being made to security procedures. The findings from an internal investigation by Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville over […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Actor Johnny Depp appears for the European premiere of their film, "The Rum Diary," in Londo...
Associated Press

Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes

NEW YORK (AP) — The historical drama, “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Organizers of the French festival announced Wednesday that this year’s edition will get underway with the period film directed by and starring Maïwenn, the French actress and filmmaker. She plays Louis […]
13 hours ago
This photo shows the logo and application page for the social media site Lemon8, in New York, Wedne...
Associated Press

TikTok’s parent has a new app: What to know about Lemon8

NEW YORK (AP) — As lawmakers debate whether to ban TikTok nationwide, its Chinese parent company has introduced a new app that’s already getting some traction. The app, called Lemon8, is likely to face some of the same scrutiny as TikTok, which has been dogged by claims the Chinese government could force its parent company […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Bus crash in Wyoming snowstorm injures 11 farm workers

WHEATLAND, Wyo. (AP) — A bus carrying contract farm workers from Texas to Washington state crashed on a snowy Wyoming road early Wednesday, sending 11 people to a hospital with injuries. Forty people were on the bus when it crashed on an Interstate 25 service road south of Wheatland, a town about 170 miles (270 […]
13 hours ago
Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán (Facebook Photos)...
Kevin Stone

2 prominent Democrats join 2024 race for Ruben Gallego’s seat in Congress

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari announced her candidacy Tuesday, and state Sen. Raquel Terán followed suit Wednesday.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Former execs accused of marketing faulty lead test devices