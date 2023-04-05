Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Two winning lottery tickets sold in Valley, including $265K jackpot

Apr 5, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Twitter Photo/Arizona Lottery)
(Twitter Photo/Arizona Lottery)
(Twitter Photo/Arizona Lottery)
PHOENIX – Two draw-game players who bought their tickets in the Valley are walking around with winners, including one for a jackpot, state lottery officials said.

The Arizona Lottery said the big winner of Tuesday night’s draw picked up a Triple Twist ticket now worth $265,000 at a Superpumper gas station in Chandler near Alma School and Riggs roads.

Winning numbers were 2, 26, 33, 35, 38, 41.

It’s the third Triple Twist jackpot to hit in less than a month. A ticket sold at a Surprise Walmart popped for $1.5 million in the March 15 drawing and another sold at a Phoenix grocery ended up being worth $225,000 on March 21.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 5,245,786.

Tickets cost $2 and are at sold more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers statewide.

Another winner can claim $10,000 from Mega Millions. The ticket hit the Megaplier3 in matching four of the five numbers and the Mega ball. The purchase was made at a Safeway in Scottsdale near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale roads.

The ticket hit the Megaplier3 in matching four of the five numbers and the Mega ball.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

Two winning lottery tickets sold in Valley, including $265K jackpot