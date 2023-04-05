Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs bans TikTok on state-owned devices

Apr 5, 2023, 12:45 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)...

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday issued an executive order banning social media app TikTok on state-owned devices.

Hobbs said state agencies have 30 days to be compliance and will have the opportunity to apply for exemptions.

“This is a necessary step to ensure the protection of state data and reflects our commitment to keeping Arizonans safe,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“My office is working closely with state entities to ensure this transition happens smoothly.”

RELATED STORIES

One state agency has already followed suit.

Attorney General Kris Mayes said Wednesday before the Hobbs order that the Chinese-owned platform is banned on office-owned devices, citing potential security risks.

That ban does not apply to personal devices owned by agency employees.

“Data security is paramount, especially for government agencies that handle sensitive information,” Mayes said in a press release. “We cannot risk the potential exposure of our data to foreign entities.”

TikTok has come under fire in recent months amid concerns that its parent company, ByteDance, would give user data — such as browsing history and location — on demand to the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.

Congress, the White House, U.S. armed forces and more than half of U.S. states have already banned TikTok on government-owned devices.

China says the bans reveal the United States’ insecurities and are an abuse of state power.

But they come at a time when Western technology companies, including Airbnb, Yahoo and LinkedIn, have been leaving China or downsizing operations there because of Beijing’s strict privacy law that specifies how companies can collect and store data.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Peoria Police Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Peoria police seeking suspects in string of vehicle burglaries

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two suspects accused in a string of vehicle burglaries last week.

17 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Arizona Lottery)...

KTAR.com

Two winning lottery tickets sold in Valley, including $265K jackpot

Two draw-game players who bought their tickets in the Valley are walking around with winners, including one for a jackpot, state lottery officials said.

17 hours ago

From left, Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán (Facebook Photos)...

Kevin Stone

2 prominent Democrats join 2024 race for Ruben Gallego’s seat in Congress

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari announced her candidacy Tuesday, and state Sen. Raquel Terán followed suit Wednesday.

17 hours ago

(Paul Harries Photo)...

KTAR.com

All-American Rejects mark Phoenix on list of shows for 2023 tour

Power pop rockers the All-American Rejects have chosen the Valley as a spot on their first headlining tour in nearly 10 years.

17 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Associated Press

Former detective pleads guilty to running sex parlors in Arizona, California

The massage spas that employed women to perform sexual services were located in and around San Diego and in Tempe, according to a grand jury indictment.

17 hours ago

(Surveillance Photos/Mesa Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Mesa police ask for public’s help in identifying suspect in BoSa shooting

Police in Mesa released photos Tuesday of a suspect in a recent double shooting at a doughnut shop and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs bans TikTok on state-owned devices