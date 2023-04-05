Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sex abuse

Apr 5, 2023, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:08 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has publicly released a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Catholic priests and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response.

The redacted findings were made public Wednesday afternoon, marking a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over its release and adding to growing evidence from parishes across the country as numerous similar revelations have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years.

Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh launched the probe in 2019 and announced its completion in November, saying investigators had reviewed over 100,000 pages of documents dating back to the 1940s and interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses. The report’s contents weren’t immediately released because they include information obtained from church officials via grand jury subpoenas, which are confidential proceedings in Maryland.

Lawyers for the state asked a court for permission to release the nearly 500-page document, which identifies 158 priests accused of abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, and Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Robert Taylor ruled last month that a redacted version should be made public. Officials recently started making the necessary redactions, which included removing the names and titles of 37 people accused of wrongdoing.

“The need for disclosure outweighs the need for secrecy,” Taylor wrote in his decision to release the report, saying a “public reckoning” may be the only form of justice available to some victims.

He also said Maryland legislators should be able to consider the report’s contents during the ongoing legislative session, which ends April 10. That timeline meant the report became public during Holy Week, which concludes Lent and is considered the most sacred time of year in Christianity ahead of Easter Sunday.

State lawmakers are currently considering whether to end the state’s statute of limitations for when civil lawsuits related to child sexual abuse can be filed against institutions. Similar proposals have failed in recent years, but the issue received renewed attention this session and the current proposal is nearing passage in Annapolis, where lawmakers have until midnight next Monday to give final approval and send the bill to Gov. Wes Moore, who has said he supports it. Currently, victims of child sex abuse in Maryland can’t sue after they turn 38. The bill would eliminate the age limit and allow for retroactive lawsuits.

“The report is likely to evoke many emotions: anger, disgust, disillusionment and sadness among them,” Baltimore Archbishop William Lori said in a statement Monday ahead of its release. “Though the Archdiocese has made great strides over the last three decades to rid the Church of the scourge of abuse and to set the standard for how institutions should respond to allegations of child sexual abuse, the report covers a period in the Archdiocese’s past when our response to such allegations was woefully inadequate.”

In the weeks leading up to the release, Taylor directed prosecutors to entirely redact the identities of 37 people from the report before releasing it. He also told the attorney general to rephrase some pieces of the document to avoid identifying 60 other people. The court will consider releasing a more complete version in the future.

When Maryland prosecutors asked to release the findings of their recent investigation, they summarized some of the report’s contents, which paint a damning picture. Sexual abuse was so pervasive, the filing said, that some parishes, congregations and schools had more than one abusive priest at the same time — including one congregation where 11 abusive priests practiced over 40 years. In some cases, victims ended up reporting abuse to priests who were abusive themselves, prosecutors wrote.

The investigation also revealed that the archdiocese failed to report many allegations of sexual abuse to authorities, conduct adequate investigations, remove abusers from the ministry or restrict their access to children.

“Instead, it went to great lengths to keep the abuse secret,” the court filing said. “While the Archdiocese reported a large number of allegations to police, especially in later years, for decades it worked to ensure that the perpetrators would not face justice.”

The Archdiocese of Baltimore, which is the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the country and spans much of Maryland, has long faced scrutiny over its handling of abuse allegations.

In 2002, Cardinal William Keeler, who served as Baltimore archbishop for nearly two decades, released a list of 57 priests accused of sexual abuse, earning himself a reputation for transparency at a time when the nationwide scope of wrongdoing remained largely unexposed. That changed, however, when Keeler was named in a sweeping Pennsylvania grand jury report. The 2018 report presented extensive evidence of a far-reaching coverup that often involved transferring accused clergy to other parishes instead of holding them accountable.

In Keeler’s case, the grand jury accused him of covering up sexual abuse allegations while serving as bishop of Harrisburg in the 1980s. Keeler later allowed the accused clergy member, now-defrocked John G. Allen, to transfer to Baltimore and continue working. Not long after the report became public, church officials announced the archdiocese was changing its plans to name a new Catholic school after Keeler, who had died the previous year.

A 2017 Netflix documentary also placed a spotlight on abuse claims against the late priest A. Joseph Maskell, who taught at a Catholic high school in Baltimore in the 1960s and ’70s. Detectives exhumed his body several years ago while investigating the still unsolved cold case homicide of Catherine Ann Cesnik, a nun who disappeared from a Baltimore shopping center in 1969. She was teaching at the same high school as Maskell at the time of her slaying.

Maskell died in 2001.

United States News

Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a transgender athletes bi...
Associated Press

Kansas lawmakers poised to override veto on trans athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas were poised Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college, a day after they pushed a broad bathroom bill to passage. The state House voted 84-40 to override Kelly’s third […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks before during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs ...
Associated Press

Republicans seek to change Montana primary to thwart Tester

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers in Montana are advancing legislation that would alter next year’s U.S. Senate primary in an apparent bid to thwart the reelection of Sen. Jon Tester, one of several Democrats on the ballot in GOP-leaning states. The measure would allow the top two candidates in the primary, no matter […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin exec, slain at 43

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday, according to the cryptocurrency platform and police. The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a report of a stabbing […]
10 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Associated Press

Former detective pleads guilty to running sex parlors in Arizona, California

The massage spas that employed women to perform sexual services were located in and around San Diego and in Tempe, according to a grand jury indictment.
10 hours ago
This image released by Neon shows Forrest Goodluck in a scene from "How to Blow Up a Pipeline." (Ne...
Associated Press

‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ explores vigilante eco-sabotage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the creators of “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” initially set out to adapt the book of the same name, which critiques the docility of climate activism, director Daniel Goldhaber had in mind a very different movie than what they eventually made. “I was very much in a place of […]
10 hours ago
This image released by Netflix shows Lewis Capaldi in a scene from the documentary "Lewis Capaldi: ...
Associated Press

Q&A: Lewis Capaldi feels ‘naked’ releasing new documentary

Lewis Capaldi’s first album went multiplatinum and led to chart-topping hits, sold-out stadiums, and a Grammy nomination for the singer-songwriter. Besting that with his sophomore album was daunting enough, but then he agreed to allow a Netflix documentary crew to follow him. Capaldi says, with his trademark wit, he wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. The […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sex abuse